Emirates will be landing in Ireland this February with exciting career opportunities

Cabin crew recruitment open days are coming to various venues in Dublin, Galway, Limerick and Cork, reports Shauna McCrudden

The world’s largest international airline, Emirates, is looking for people across Ireland to join its multicultural cabin crew team. The Dubai-based airline, which has been flying to Ireland for 11 years and currently offers a double daily service from Dublin to Dubai, will be holding recruitment open days throughout February on the following dates, at these locations:

Radisson Blu Hotel, Golden Lane, Dublin – 7th February at 9am

Hardiman, Eyre Square, Galway – 9th February at 9am

Clayton Hotel, Steamboat Quay, Limerick – 16th February at 9am

Metropole Hotel, MacCurtain Street, Cork – 18th February at 9am

The airline is looking for applicants who are passionate about providing exceptional hospitality, while creating an unforgettable experience for passengers. As safety is one of the airline’s top priorities, ideal candidates should be comfortable with taking the lead when it comes to safety procedures. Successful applicants will receive world-class training at the award-winning airline’s state-of-the-art facility in Dubai.

Applicants are advised to attend their chosen open day with an up-to-date CV in English and a recent photo. To ensure a smoother application process, Emirates is advising candidates to pre-register on its careers page. Walk-ins and those who haven’t applied online are still welcome to attend. Applicants can find more details regarding the criteria for the selection process on emirates.com/careers.

Candidates should plan to stay at the location for the entire day. On the same day, shortlisted candidates will be advised of the times for subsequent assessments and interviews.

With 160 nationalities representing the airline’s cabin crew team, its workforce reflects the diversity of its passengers and conducts worldwide operations in more than 130 destinations across six continents using a contemporary fleet of more than 200 wide-body aircraft. The airline is the largest global operator of the Boeing 777 and the Airbus A380.

All Emirates crew members are based in the vibrant, cosmopolitan city of Dubai and receive excellent benefits such as a tax-free salary, free housing provided by the company, free transportation to and from work, excellent medical cover, and special discounts on Dubai’s shopping and leisure activities.

The expanding worldwide network of Emirates provides numerous travel options throughout the six continents served by the airline. Emirates cabin crew and their families also benefit from discounted travel perks.

For more information on Emirates careers, visit emirates.com/careers

