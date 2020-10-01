Enchanted Princess Officially Joins Princess Cruises Fleet

The newly completed Enchanted Princess was delivered to Princess Cruises yesterday afternoon, reports Shauna McCrudden

Yesterday, I virtually attended an official handover ceremony presented via live streaming video from the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, where the Enchanted Princess ship was delivered. The arrival of this 145,000-ton, 3,660-guest ship expands the Princess Cruises global fleet of MedallionClass™ vessels.

“We officially welcome Enchanted Princess into the Princess global fleet and recognise the strong bond between Carnival Corporation, Princess Cruises and Fincantieri, our long-standing shipbuilder partner,” said Jan Swartz, President of Princess Cruises. “Fincantieri shares the Princess spirit of delivering the highest level of excellence, and we know they will also share in our enthusiasm with pride when the ship welcomes its first guests.”

Enchanted Princess is the 100th cruise ship built by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri. This milestone is significant for both companies since Crown Princess was the first ship to launch Fincantieri into the modern passenger shipbuilding business when it was delivered in 1990.

The finalisation of Enchanted Princess also marks the first ship to be completed during the time of Covid-19. In fact, Fincantieri was one of the first businesses to reopen in Italy, helping to energise the economy, while operating in new and innovative ways to ensure a safe and productive work environment.

The design of Enchanted Princess introduces new dining experiences, the most pools and whirlpool hot tubs ever, world-class entertainment venues and the breathtaking Sky Suites, offering expansive views from the largest balconies at sea.

“We are so proud to deliver the new Enchanted Princess today and celebrate a major milestone of completing our 100th vessel built here at Fincantieri,” said Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri. “I must acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the shipbuilding team and yard workers who changed course in new and unfamiliar ways to complete construction during the global pandemic. Thank you to Princess Cruises for your partnership and belief in our ability to complete this complex project.”

On MedallionClass ships, the OceanMedallion™ wearable device is available, which delivers highly personalised service, and enables touchless interactive experiences and entertainment. The Enchanted Princess also features the best Wi-Fi at sea, MedallionNet™, onboard so guests can stay connected to the things they love and share holiday memories with ease. In addition, the ship features ‘Take Five’, the only jazz theatre at sea!

Swartz says, “The heart and soul of the ship are always its team, and I know she is in good hands with our dedicated crew watching over her with great care and pride. We look forward to brighter days ahead when we can officially welcome the first Enchanted Princess guests to enjoy all this beautiful ship has to offer.”

Enchanted Princess is scheduled to arrive in North America in December 2020, for a season of Caribbean cruises. More information about Enchanted Princess and inaugural itineraries can be found at princess.com/enchanted

