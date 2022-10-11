Enjoy Sunday Samhain Lunch at Slane Castle this Halloween

Slane Castle, in the heart of the Boyne Valley, is marking Samhain in style this year with a very special Samhain Lunch on Sunday, 30th October, writes Clodagh Dooley

Slane Castle

The lunch at Slane Castle will be a celebration of local food, much of it from the estate, with an organic pig on a spit as the show-stopping centrepiece.

The Castle Courtyard is the venue for the pig-roast, harking back to medieval times and cooking over open flames. Lunch is in the Gandon Room and the meal will be served buffet-style.

The menu is a cornucopia of local produce from the Boyne Valley with seasonal vegetables, potatoes and salads. The organic meat and much of the vegetable offering come from Rock Farm, the organic farm which is part of Slane Castle Estate.

The Gandon Room is designed in a warm, inviting club-style, ideal for groups of all sizes from two upwards to enjoy a Samhain luncheon treat on this one day only. Two sittings (1pm and 3.30pm) must be pre-booked on slanecastle.ie as demand is expected to be high.

The cost is €30 per adult and a children’s menu is available at €15 per child.

Guests can make a day of it, with a fascinating guided Castle Tour at 12noon or 2pm. These can be pre-booked on the website and drop-ins will be accommodated where possible.

Visitors are also welcome to enjoy the extensive grounds with its memories and echoes of rock and roll royalty. Slane Castle’s rock ‘n’ roll heritage is peerless.

The natural amphitheatre between the Castle and the Boyne has hosted the biggest acts in rock history including Bruce Springsteen, Queen, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, REM, Metallica and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers. U2 have performed here three times, playing support to iconic band Thin Lizzy who headlined the first-ever Slane concert in 1981.

Details of a new venture, Brunch at Browne’s Bar will also be announced shortly.

Check out:

slanecastle.ie

rockfarmslane.ie

slaneirishwhiskey.com

Comments

comments