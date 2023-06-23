Enjoying a magical Mid-Summer Night at the InterContinental Dublin

Travel Extra Editor-in-chief Kevin Flanagan celebrates a special day in style

Kevin at the Intercontinental Hotel

Roisin O’Hea is not one of Ireland’s top PR people by chance. When she is involved in organising an event, you always know that something good will happen. And on an unforgettable mid-summer’s night, something great did indeed occur. The sun shone, and the air was balmy and sprinkled with the magic of the year’s longest night.

We had summer cocktails presented by the ever-considerate staff of the 5-Star InterContinental Dublin hotel, followed by fabulous finger food (the prawns and crab meat still linger on the taste buds). Celebrities mingled with the media and VIPs. There was Darren Kennedy, the Irish television presenter, entrepreneur and style expert, as well as the legendary Louis Walsh. But the real winner was the sit-down meal prepared by the InterContinental kitchen – a feast for the eye and for the taste buds!

Pictured are Valerie Kennedy, Roisin O’Hea and Darren Kennedy. Pic: Marc O’Sullivan Pictured are Ann Harris, Louis Walsh, and Lucinda O’Sullivan. Pic: Marc O’Sullivan

And the good news is that everyone can enjoy such an experience with the Suite Stay at the InterContinental Dublin. Guests can choose from one of the hotel’s luxurious and spacious suites which are the largest in Dublin, many of which feature a separate master bedroom and living room with balcony, perfect for a city getaway to celebrate those special moments. In your room on arrival, you’ll also enjoy a chilled bottle of Champagne and a sweet treat, prepared by the hotel’s pastry team and also receive a €100 food credit for you to use during your stay – so perhaps dinner in Season’s, or a late lunch in the Lobby Lounge or perhaps dine alfresco on the beautifully manicured Garden Terrace and soak up the summer sun – just as we did!

Thanks to all at the InterContinental and to Roisin O’Hea for helping organise a truly memorable Mid-Summer Night 2023.

The Suite Deal for two people runs in June and July and is from €640. It includes an overnight stay in a suite, champagne on arrival, €100 food credit to spend during the stay, access to the pool and wellness area and late checkout. Cancellation is free of charge up to 4pm the day prior to arrival.

Book on intercontinentaldublin.ie

T: +353 (0)1 665 4000

