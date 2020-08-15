Enterprise’s ‘Plus Your Points’ promotion launches earlier to give Irish members opportunities to earn during summer travel

Registered loyalty members of the car rental service can now receive double points, reports Clodagh Dooley

As many people choose road trips as their mode of travel this summer, Enterprise has launched its annual Plus Your Points promotion earlier than ever to give registered Enterprise Plus members the chance to earn double points on qualifying rentals.

The programme is available now through January 31st, 2021 to customers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Spain and Germany.

Points earned during the Plus Your Points promotion are redeemable for free rental days* at any time, for any available vehicle at thousands of participating Enterprise locations worldwide. Free day covers base rate (time and mileage) only. Points do not expire as long as the member completes one qualifying Enterprise rental during every three-year period.

Enterprise has also recently introduced its Complete Clean Pledge – a promise to go above and beyond the company’s already rigorous cleaning protocols, including using a disinfectant to sanitise more than 20 high‑touch points throughout the vehicle between every rental, to provide renters with even greater peace of mind.

Randal Narike, executive vice president, Global Mobility and Customer Experience at Enterprise, says, “For travellers who are ready to get back on the road, we want them to know Enterprise is ready to support them with an experience that’s safe, secure and exactly what they’d expect from Enterprise. Launching the Plus Your Points promotion early is our way of rewarding our loyal renters as they enjoy their summer road trips.”

This year’s promotion consists of two phases. The first phase, available now, allows members to earn double points on qualifying rentals. The second phase will launch in the autumn and will offer members the chance to earn additional points through bonus opportunities known as ‘badges’ for a variety of rental-related items.

Customers can register for the Plus Your Points promotion, learn how to earn bonus points and read more about Enterprise Plus terms and conditions at plusyourpoints.enterprise.com.

Once enrolled, Enterprise Plus members simply use their membership number when booking a reservation to receive all member benefits.

Membership in Enterprise Plus is free, and the programme is open to anyone 21 years and older.

*Free Day covers base rate (time and mileage) only and does not apply to applicable taxes, fees, surcharges, refueling, drop-off, delivery, youthful driver, additional driver, pick up, or one-way charges, license recoupment/air tax recovery, concession recoupment fees, airport and airport facility fees, or any optional product or service, which are the responsibility of the renter.

Comments

comments