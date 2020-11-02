EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum named Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction!

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum has been awarded the title of Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction at the World Travel Awards for the second year running, reports Clodagh Dooley

It’s lovely to hear some positive travel industry news on a Monday! I’m delighted to share that EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum – which is located in the beautiful vaults of the 1820 Custom House Quay building in Dublin’s Docklands – has been named Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction at the prestigious World Travel Awards.

This means that EPIC was voted by the public as the most popular out of all other European tourist attraction finalists, including Buckingham Palace, The Eiffel Tower and even the Colosseum. An incredible feat for an Irish tourist attraction!

Previous winners of the award include the Guinness Storehouse and the London Eye, and EPIC is the first entity to ever win the Leading Tourist Attraction award back-to-back.

EPIC has dedicated this award to Irish people everywhere, particularly those who have been working to help others in their communities throughout the pandemic.

Patrick Greene, Director of the EPIC Museum, commented on the win, “We are immensely proud to receive this recognition two years running, especially against the backdrop of a challenging year. In the same spirit that more people are ‘shopping local’, we hope that Irish people will have even more reason to experience a two-time winning tourist attraction on their own doorstep. And that we’ll be a must-see destination for overseas visitors again soon.”

The museum is a celebration of what it truly means to be Irish, going beyond stereotypes to celebrate the impact of Irish emigrants over 1,500 years, and the influence they have had on the world. From politics to poetry, science to fashion and even infamy, Irish culture is popular all around the world because of these people.

Winning the award is very welcome news for the entire Irish travel industry, which has been severely impacted by Covid-19. EPIC hopes it will lift spirits within the industry, as well as flying the flag for Ireland, by demonstrating the country’s diverse and unique collection of tourist experiences.

Colm Brophy TD, Minister of State for Overseas Development and Diaspora, celebrated the museum’s win, “I’m delighted that EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum has won the prize for Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction in the World Travel Awards 2020, for the second time. This is a wonderful tribute to the vision of the founder of the museum, Neville Isdell, and the great work by the curators, researchers, designers and many others at EPIC.”

He continued, “These past months have been a difficult time for those working in tourism and this Award is testament to the strength and resilience of the sector. I know EPIC has done a lot to innovate and bring their exhibitions to the world through virtual means. I also know they continue to work on uncovering the untold stories of Irish emigrants and their lives. I offer them my warmest congratulations and my best wishes for the future.”

Since March, the museum has adapted to restrictions, and has connected with visitors in an online capacity more than ever before. EPIC has virtually welcomed over 20,000 people in 2020, through a series of workshops, webinars, virtual tours, and history pack downloads aimed at younger Irish history enthusiasts.

Other 2020 Irish winners of the World Travel Awards include:

The Convention Centre Dublin, winners of Europe’s Leading Meetings & Conference Centre for the fourth year in a row

Jameson Distillery, Bow Street, winners of Europe’s Leading Distillery Tour for the third year in a row

The World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. This year, the awards celebrate 27 years running. You can click here to view all European winners.

Visit epicchq.com/ for all up-to-date information on EPIC’s recent win as Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction

Comments

comments