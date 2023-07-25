Etihad Airways among most punctual airlines in Middle East for H1 2023

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, ranks among the most on-time airlines in the Middle East and one of the most punctual carriers worldwide, reports Clodagh Dooley

I once had the pleasure of touring the Etihad Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner when it was launched back in 2019 at a special media event at Dublin Airport.

As well as enjoying a taste of their on-board menu at the event, I got the opportunity to lounge in their luxurious Business Studio, with plenty of personal space, a full-flat bed, and seats equipped with an in-seat massage and pneumatic cushion control system. Not to mention, each Business Studio has an 18-inch personal-touch screen. It felt like being in a fancy hotel, but one that goes up into the air!

So we weren’t surprised to hear that as well as offering a quality service and luxurious facilities, Etihad Airways is also one of the most punctual airlines. In the first half of 2023, Etihad has achieved an on-time arrival performance rating within 15 minutes of 83.4%.

In its Punctuality League ratings for 2023 thus far, the global aviation analytics group (OAG) lists Etihad as one of the few airlines in the Middle East that consistently operates above 80% on-time arrival performance and maintains one of the lowest cancellation rates worldwide.

Mohammad Al Bulooki, Chief Operating Officer of Etihad Airways, said, “This half-year result is an important milestone for Etihad Airways, and a testament to the airline’s commitment to consistently deliver reliable operations while exploring further innovative solutions to enhance it. Four million passengers will fly with Etihad over the summer months via its home base, Abu Dhabi International Airport, a strong partner that underpins the airline’s successful operations. Guests can expect a reliable flight schedule coupled with an award-winning service.”

On-time performance is defined by OAG as a flight arriving within 15 minutes of its scheduled time – a standard measure within the airline industry, taking into account the large range of variable factors which can affect operations.

