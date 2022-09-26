Etihad named best airline staff service in the Middle East

The prestigious award was presented by the international air transport rating organisation Skytrax, reports Shauna McCrudden

Etihad Airways cabin crew celebrate winning the Skytrax award for Best Airline Staff Service in the Middle East with (from left) Executive Director Guest Experience, Brand & Marketing Terrence Daly, Chief Operating Officer Mohammad Al Bulooki, and Head of Crew Performance and Support Captain Jihad Richard Matta

Etihad Airways has been awarded Best Airline Staff Service in the Middle East by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax.

The accolade recognises the care and attention to detail the airline’s teams give to customers’ needs throughout their journeys.

Mohammad Al Bulooki, Group Chief Operating Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said, “The Etihad family is grateful for this recognition from Skytrax which underlines the ambition to offer an unmatched proposition for travellers.”

The prestigious award follows Etihad being named ‘Environmental Airline of the Year 2022’ in the annual Airline Ratings, marking Etihad’s industry-leading strategy to improve aviation sustainability for both the airline itself and the entire industry.

In addition, the airline also won ‘Best Cabin Crew’ and ‘Best First Class’ at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2022.

As the UAE’s national carrier, Etihad operates to more than 70 passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America.

The airline operates a fleet of Airbus and Boeing aircraft, with the backbone of the fleet being the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Earlier this year, Etihad also introduced the fuel-efficient Airbus A350-1000 to connect with New York, Chicago and London. In the first half of 2022, Etihad carried 4.02 million passengers, over three million more than the same time last year.

Mohammad Al Bulooki continues, “As air travel comes soaring back this year, Etihad’s award-winning service aligned with a deep-seated commitment to sustainability, is proving to be a popular combination with guests.”

