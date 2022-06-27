Experience Brisbane and the iconic A380 aircraft with Emirates from Dublin via Dubai

Convenient short stopover in Dubai gets you there in under 24 hours, writes Clodagh Dooley

Following Emirates’ recent resumption of its daily A380 flight on its Brisbane route for the first time since before the pandemic, the airline has announced a partnership with Brisbane Economic Development Agency (BEDA) to celebrate the opening up of international travel.

Passengers from Ireland interested in heading down under to Queensland’s capital can now experience the iconic double-decker of the skies – the A380. With just one stop in Dubai, the total journey time of 23 hours makes the Emirates route one of the most convenient.

The new partnership between Emirates and Brisbane Economic Development Agency is to promote the city and its extensive range of opportunities for tourists and business travellers alike.

Brisbane has evolved to become a contemporary, global city offering a unique mix of culture, lifestyle and business. Brisbane’s subtropical climate and abundance of beaches encourage an active lifestyle, coupled with endless leisure offerings.

Emirates currently departs a 14:20 flight from Dublin to Dubai, from where Emirates EK430 departs daily at 02:30 after a short stopover, landing in Brisbane at 22:20. The return flight EK431 departs Brisbane at 20:57, arriving in Dubai at 04:52 with a connecting flight onward to Dublin at 07:15.

The resumption of Emirates’ services to Brisbane follows the rapid scaling up of operations around the world as Covid-19 travel restrictions drop. Today, Emirates operates to 140 passenger destinations across six continents. Emirates is focusing on bringing back the rest of its network based on easing of restrictions in certain countries, and other operational factors. It has recovered more than 90% of the network globally.

The Emirates A380 experience remains highly sought after by travellers for its spacious and comfortable cabins. The airline is gradually expanding the deployment of this popular aircraft in line with demand and operational approvals and has now many destinations served by the flagship aircraft on a scheduled basis.

Enda Corneille, Ireland Country Manager, Emirates says, “Emirates is proud to have served Brisbane for almost 20 years, helping millions of people visit the city and beyond while connecting travellers and businesses with our global network.

“With so many Irish expats living in Australia, it is one of Emirates’ most popular network destinations for passengers from Ireland. We’re delighted to be celebrating our relationship with the region by re-introducing our flagship A380 product. Brisbane is a hugely diverse region that is popular year-round.”

Emirates continues to invest in the comfort and safety of its customers both on air and on ground. The airline has implemented a comprehensive set of measures throughout to provide its passengers with the highest safety standards at every step of the journey. Customers travelling from Dubai can also take advantage of the contactless biometric path at Dubai International for a quicker journey at the airport with minimum to no human interaction.

Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, Emirates sales offices, via travel agents, as well as online travel agents

