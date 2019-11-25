Trending
TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Failte Ireland says regionality is costing Irish tourism market share

Failte Ireland says regionality is costing Irish tourism market share

0
By on Ireland inbound
  • Regionality is costing Irish tourism market share
  • Failte ireland’s Paul Kelly says ireland should be more attractive

CEO Paul Kelly launches Failte Ireland’s plans

The head of Fáilte Ireland, Paul Kelly, warned, in its annual report, the attractiveness of Ireland as a holiday destination could be damaged unless a regional imbalance in the tourism industry is addressed.

“If we cannot ensure a greater regional spread of tourism activity, the sector’s potential for generating revenue and jobs will remain untapped in many parts of Ireland where there is capacity for more tourism growth and a need for job creation,” he said.

He said spreading tourists across all regions of the country and extending the tourism season to allow businesses remain open for longer was the key driver of Fáilte Ireland’s work and strategy.

READ  Ireland and Wales combine in Celtic Routes tourist marketing initiative

The national tourism development authority has welcomed as “a major vote of confidence” the Government’s announcement of €16.3m in funding for four tourism-focused projects as part of its wider rural regeneration and development fund.

The following two tabs change content below.
Travel Extra

Travel Extra

Ireland's premier source of travel information
READ  Ireland and Wales combine in Celtic Routes tourist marketing initiative

Comments

comments

Related posts:

No related posts.

Share.

About Author

Travel Extra

Ireland's premier source of travel information

Related Posts

Leave A Reply