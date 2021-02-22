Fermanagh Lakelands take the floor for the Jerusalema Challenge!

The local tourism sector has risen to the challenge of the latest dance trend – the Jerusalema Challenge, writes Clodagh Dooley

When An Garda Síochána posted a video of their Jerusalema routine, it caught the attention of the nation and left everyone smiling.

Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism was happy to take on the challenge and saw it as a great opportunity to get the local tourism trade involved, showcase what the area has to offer and more importantly lift spirits and have some fun, after what has been a very tough year for the industry.

After the initial callout to gauge interest, Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism was delighted at the positive response from the trade and the number of businesses that came forward to participate.

Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism enlisted the expertise of Enniskillen-based company, Lunny Imaging, to undertake the filming, while Covid-19 restrictions were implemented throughout. Everyone reported that it was great fun and said it was the lift they needed in these challenging times.

Tanya Cathcart, Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism, says, “The video footage reached over 100,000 people in the first 24 hours and the feedback has been nothing but positive. It is undoubtedly a challenging time for our tourism providers, but this has provided some light relief for the industry. We hope this footage puts Fermanagh Lakelands at the forefront of people’s minds when they are considering their next staycation.”

The two minute 20-second video, which was launched on social media on Saturday afternoon, features fabulous views of Lough Erne and Lough MacNean, along with a range of local tourism providers including Marble Arch Caves, Corralea Activity Centre, Enniskillen Golf Club, Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges, Enniskillen Castle, Arch House B&B, Erne Boat Hire, Manor House Country Hotel & O’Doherty’s Fine Meats.

Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism has now challenged neighbouring regions to take on the Jerusalema challenge including Explore Omagh & the Sperrins, Mid Ulster District Council, This is Cavan, Discover Bundoran, Visit Donegal, Leitrim Tourism and Monaghan Tourism.

Watch the video above and check it out on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, @fermanaghlakelands. Don’t forget to share and comment! Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism would love to hear what you think of it and look forward to extending a warm welcome to visitors when it is safe to do so.

