Finalists Announced for Irish Travel Industry Awards

The finalists for the Irish Travel Industry Awards in association with MSC Cruises have been released, reports Shauna McCrudden

Previous Irish Travel Industry Awards@Round Room, Mansion House, Dublin, January 23 2020

The winners of the Irish Travel Industry Awards will be announced and presented with their awards at a ceremony in the historic Round Room of the Mansion House, Dublin on Thursday, 26th January. Over 400 travel professionals will attend the awards which will welcome well-known travel journalist Eoghan Corry as MC for the night.

The Irish Travel Industry awards are an initiative of the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA), in association with MSC Cruises and supported by Travel Centres and Worldchoice.

The ITAA represents Ireland’s travel Industry, bringing together over 100 travel agent members and 70 affiliate partners. In their eleventh year, they celebrate excellence among travel professionals and providers in Ireland. The distinguished awards offer suppliers and ITAA members the opportunity to boost their profile and reputation.

The annual event is designed to showcase excellence within the industry and the difficult job of judging the Member Award Winners falls to an independent panel of judges, chaired by John Devereux.

Speaking about the awards, Paul Hackett, President of the ITAA, said “This year is a very special year for the Irish Travel Industry Awards, providing us with the opportunity to honour the hard work done by ITAA members and suppliers to keep the travel industry afloat during the pandemic. These awards celebrate excellence among travel industry professionals and providers in Ireland and offer suppliers and ITAA members the opportunity to boost their profile and reputation within the industry.

“I would like to congratulate each and every one of our very deserving nominees. To be nominated for an award is, in itself, a wonderful achievement, and I wish them the best of luck on awards night.”

He added, “We are thrilled to welcome MSC Cruises as this year’s title sponsor and are looking forward to working with them on what will be the biggest and best Travel Industry Awards night yet.”

The event is organised on behalf of the ITAA by Business Exhibitions Limited and sponsored by MSC Cruises. Award category sponsors and other supporters include APT Travelmarvel, Cork Airport, Dublin Airport, Emirates, German National Tourist Office, Hertz, McCarthy Insurance Group, Mediahuis, Princess Cruises, Shannon Airport, Spanish Tourist Office and Royal Caribbean International.

For more information on the awards event, see www.irishtravelindustryawards.com

Irish Travel Industry Awards 2023 ITAA Supplier Finalists are:

EXCELLENCE IN AIR TRAVEL – SPONSORED BY DUBLIN AIRPORT

AIRLINE OF THE YEAR – IRELAND TO EUROPE

· AER LINGUS

· AIR FRANCE

· KLM

· RYANAIR

· SAS

AIRLINE OF THE YEAR – IRELAND DIRECT TO NORTH AMERICA

· AER LINGUS

· AIR CANADA

· AMERICAN AIRLINES

· DELTA AIRLINES

· UNITED AIRLINES

AIRLINE OF THE YEAR – BEST DIRECT LONG-HAUL AIRLINE ORIGINATING FROM IRELAND

· EMIRATES

· ETIHAD

· QATAR

· TURKISH AIRLINES

AIRLINE OF THE YEAR – BEST BUSINESS CLASS

· AER LINGUS

· EMIRATES

· ETIHAD

· QATAR AIRWAYS

· TURKISH AIRLINES

TOUR OPERATOR AWARDS – SPONSORED BY HERTZ

EUROPEAN TOUR OPERATOR OF THE YEAR

· ABBEY TRAVEL

· BREAKAWAY

· KELAIR CAMPOTEL

· SUNWAY

· TUI

SKI TOUR OPERATOR OF THE YEAR

· CLUB MED

· CRYSTAL SKI

· TOPFLIGHT

· TRAVEL SOLUTIONS

BEST IRISH OWNED TOUR OPERATOR OF THE YEAR

· CLASSIC RESORTS

· BREAKAWAY

· KELAIR CAMPOTEL

· SUNWAY

· TRAVEL FOCUS

BEST LONG-HAUL TOUR OPERATOR OF THE YEAR

· AMERICAN HOLIDAYS

· CLASSIC RESORTS

· DISCOVER TRAVEL

· SUNWAY

· TRAVEL FOCUS

EXCELLENCE IN CRUISE – SPONSORED BY GERMAN NATIONAL TOURIST OFFICE

MAIN STREAM CRUISE LINE OF THE YEAR

· FRED OLSEN CRUISES

· MARELLA CRUISES

· MSC CRUISES

· NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE

· ROYAL CARIBBEAN

PREMIUM CRUISE LINE OF THE YEAR

· AZAMARA CRUISES

· CELEBRITY CRUISES

· CUNARD CRUISES

· OCEANIA CRUISES

· PRINCESS CRUISES

ULTRA LUXURY CRUISE LINE OF THE YEAR

· CRYSTAL CRUISES

· REGENT SEVEN SEAS CRUISES

· SEABOURN CRUISES

· SILVERSEA CRUISES

RIVER CRUISE LINE OF THE YEAR

· A-ROSA

· AMA WATERWAYS

· CROISI EUROPE

· RIVERIA

· UNIWORLD

INDUSTRY SERVICE PROVIDER – SPONSORED BY PRINCESS CRUISES

TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

· AMADEUS

· DOLPHIN DYNAMICS

· INS

· SABRE

· TRAVELPORT

CAR HIRE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

· ALAMO CAR HIRE

· AVIS

· FLEXIBLE AUTOS

· HERTZ

TRAVEL INSURANCE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

· ACCIDENT & GENERAL

· BLUE INSURANCE

· MC CARTHY INSURANCE GROUP

· WORLDWIDE TRAVEL INSURANCE

TOURIST BOARD OF THE YEAR

· LAS VEGAS TB

· MALTA TB

· NEW YORK TB

· PORTUGUESE TB

· SPANISH TB

ACCOMMODATION PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

· ARROW TOURS

· BEDSONLINE

· BOOKABED

· EXPEDIA

· HOTEL BEDS

FERRY COMPANY OF THE YEAR

· BRITTANY FERRIES

· IRISH FERRIES

· STENA LINE

EXCELLENCE IN TRADE RELATIONS – SPONSORED BY SPANISH TOURIST OFFICE

AIRLINE TRADE TEAM OF THE YEAR

· AER LINGUS

· EMIRATES

· ETIHAD AIRWAYS

· QATAR AIRWAYS

· UNITED AIRLINES

TRAVEL TRADE TEAM OF THE YEAR

· BLUE INSURANCE

· BOOKABED

· CLASSIC RESORTS

· SUNWAY

· TUI

CRUISE TRADE TEAM OF THE YEAR

· CELEBRITY CRUISES

· MSC CRUISES

· PRINCESS CRUISES

· ROYAL CARIBBEAN

· SILVERSEA CRUISES

DESTINATIONS CATEGORY – SPONSORED BY MCCARTHY INSURANCE GROUP

BEST WORLDWIDE CITY DESTINATION

· BARCELONA

· KRAKOW

· LAS VEGAS

· LISBON

· NEW YORK

BEST SUMMER DESTINATION

· ALGARVE

· CANARY ISLANDS

· GREECE

· ITALY

· SPAIN

BEST WINTER DESTINATION

· DUBAI

· GRAN CANARIA

· LANZAROTE

· NEW YORK

· TENERIFE

BEST SKI DESTINATION

· ANDORRA

· AUSTRIA

· BULGARIA

· FRANCE

· ITALY

BEST WORLDWIDE THEME PARK

· DISNEYLAND PARIS

· PORTAVENTURA

· SEAWORLD PARKS & RESORTS

· UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT

· WALT DISNEY WORLD RESORT

