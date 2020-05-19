Finnair is adding routes back to its network in July

Finnair is planning to gradually add frequencies and routes this summer as aviation starts to recover, writes Shauna McCrudden

I know we are all waiting for the restrictions to lift and it’s safe to fly, so we can feel the freedom and excitement of travel again. This is why I was so delighted to hear that Finnair, Finland’s largest airline, is intending to operate their flights again this summer as demand starts to recover.

”We expect aviation to recover gradually,” says Ole Orvér, Finnair Chief Commercial Officer. “Our intention is to operate approximately 30% of our normal amount of flights in July. We will then add routes and frequencies month-by-month.”

The flight schedule will take into account the changes in travel restrictions in different countries.

“Our recent customer survey shows that customers are already planning both business and leisure trips,” says Orvér. “We want to meet this demand with our network offering.”

Finnair’s operations will commence in phases from July, with a strong focus on Asia. While in Europe, Finnair will first focus on key city centres such as Dublin, Berlin, London, and Brussels with flights to other tourism centres such as Barcelona, Milan, Madrid, Rome, and Warsaw starting back up in August. This is in addition to their domestic flights in Finland.

A list of routes that Finnair will and will not operate during summer 2020 and winter 2020/2021 is available on Finnair’s Travel updates page along with cancellation information. Check www.Finnair.com for more.

