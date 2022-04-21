Finnair removes face mask requirements on select flights

Masks will no longer be required where it is not an authority requirement, reports Shauna McCrudden

Finnair, a network airline specialising in connecting passenger and cargo traffic between Asia and Europe, is lifting the requirement to wear a face mask on board select flights. This is due to many countries continuing to remove Covid-19-related restrictions because of increasing vaccination rates and the mild form of recent virus variants.

From 25th April, customers and crew travelling on Finnair flights will no longer be required to wear a face mask on board, unless it is specifically required by the authorities of the destination or origin country.

Customers wishing to continue wearing a mask when travelling, remain welcome to do so.

Kimmo Ketola, Medical Director at Finnair, said, “The aircraft is regarded as a low-risk environment for coronavirus transmission, thanks to the effective air conditioning and other factors reducing the risk of transmission.

“However, if you want to have additional protection for personal reasons, you can always wear an FFP2 or FFP3 mask, both of which offer excellent protection against viruses, even if others on board are not wearing masks.”

Certain countries still require that masks are worn on board flights, and on flights to these destinations, both crew and customers will be required to wear a face mask throughout the journey.

The following Finnair destinations require masks to be worn on inbound flights: Austria, China, Cyprus, France, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

Customers can check the list of countries requiring masks on board at Finnair.com, on the travel updates page, or you can check the local authorities’ web pages for details

