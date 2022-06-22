Finnair soars sky-high with award wins

Finnair has secured several major awards for the airline’s hugely popular new Business Class cabin and its onboard service, reports Clodagh Dooley

The Finnish flag-carrier won gold in this year’s best ‘Cabin Concept’ category at the Onboard Hospitality Awards for its new long-haul cabin design.

Launched in February of this year, the cabins feature a brand-new Business Class, featuring an eye-catching, non-reclining seat with fixed living space. It also features a new Premium Economy cabin and refreshed Economy cabin, complete with a sleek new Nordic design.

Its elevated new long-haul offering also helped the airline clinch the top spot for the ‘best onboard textiles’ category for the premium economy neck pillow and woven blanket designed in partnership with Marimekko.

The new tableware designed in partnership with Iittala was also highly commended in the category of ‘onboard service equipment for passengers’.

The new long-haul interiors have been fitted to six aircraft and are currently being operated on select flights between London and Helsinki and on services from Finland to Chicago, Dallas, New York and Singapore – as well as on flights between Stockholm and New York.

David Kondo, Finnair Head of Customer Experience and Product Design, said: “The feedback from our customers and the market for our new long-haul product has been overwhelmingly positive. We are thrilled that Finnair is being further recognised with wins from both the Onboard Hospitality Awards and the International Yacht and Aviation Awards.

“We’d like to thank all of our supplier partners and our dedicated staff who worked for this program over the many years of development to make this experience a reality.”

This win from Onboard Hospitality follows closely in the footsteps of the International Yacht and Aviation Awards, where the Nordic carrier was named as having the best Cabin (First and Business Class), as well as being a finalist for ‘Cabin Concepts’ in the Crystal Cabin Awards 2022.

Earlier this month, Finnair also received the APEX 2022 Passenger Choice Award® Winner for Best Wifi in Europe. These highly-regarded awards are individually certified by APEX, with over 1.2 million flights rated by passengers across over 600 airlines from around the world.

The airline’s new design ethos also appears in its newly reopened exclusive Platinum Wing lounge in Helsinki Airport. The lounge offers Nordic-inspired interiors with dedicated zones for working and relaxing, upgraded dining options and fine wines, as well as featuring an exclusive sauna for premium travellers to unwind in.

Finnair flies up to four times a day from London Heathrow, as well as flights from Edinburgh, Manchester and Dublin to Helsinki, enabling customers to enjoy quick and convenient connections, from as little as 35 minutes, to onward destinations to the US and Asia.

For more information on Finnair, click here

Comments

comments