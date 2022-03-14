Finnair supports Ukrainians with 95% discounted flights

The Finnish flag carrier has introduced special fares on one-way flights from select cities in Eastern Europe, to help Ukrainians looking to escape the conflict in their country, reports Clodagh Dooley

Finnair has put substantial discounts in place to support Ukrainians escaping the war.

Net fares with a reduction of 95% are now available for one-way flights from Warsaw, Krakow, Gdansk, Budapest and Prague to Helsinki.

The discount is available with code Ukraine95 by visiting finnair.com from now throughout March. Only taxes and fees will be added to ticket prices.

Ukrainians can travel from Schengen countries to Finland without a passport, but use other ID, like a birth certificate instead.

Finnair continues to support Ukrainians through Unicef, and its customers have donated over €200,000 worth of Finnair Plus points to provide assistance. It has also donated blankets and other materials to organisations that arrange support to Ukraine.

