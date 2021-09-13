First Aer Lingus service from Shannon to London Heathrow in 18 months takes flight 

Passengers travelling to London from Shannon Airport have an additional option starting today with the return of the Aer Lingus Heathrow service, writes Shauna McCrudden

The first Aer Lingus service has begun operating today after an 18-month absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Arrival times from London into Shannon are 16:10 on Monday through Friday and Sunday, with arrival time on Saturdays scheduled for 15:45. The service will operate for 10 weeks during the closure of Cork Airport for runway upgrade works.

Shannon Group CEO, Mary Considine, said it was great to see the service back in what has been, and continues to be, an extremely difficult period for the aviation sector.

“The connectivity provided by Aer Lingus at Shannon has always been a valuable contributor to the regional economy,” says Mary. “The hub status of Heathrow for businesses to connect with the global marketplace is crucial, and the inbound Heathrow service helps drive tourism into the region. We are working closely with Aer Lingus and our other airline partners to build on the service and to resume long-haul services.”

Commenting on the general outlook at Shannon, Ms Considine said, “With the Heathrow service now up and running, and our new Luton service due to begin operation at the end of October, we have services to all four of the largest London airports.

“We would like to thank our customers for their loyalty and ask them for their continued support as we navigate our way back to recovery and growth, which will take some time yet.”

Aer Lingus will operate an A321LR aircraft six out of seven days on the Shannon to Heathrow route, the newest, most fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly member of their fleet, with 16 dedicated business class seats. On Mondays, an A320 aircraft will provide the service.

Flight schedule for London Heathrow/Shannon service:

EI385 will depart London Heathrow at 14:45 and arrive in Shannon at 16:10 on Monday through Friday and Sunday.

EI385 will depart London Heathrow at 14:20 and arrive in Shannon at 15:45 on Saturdays.

EI386 will depart Shannon at 17:00 and arrive in London Heathrow at 18:25 every day.

Find out more on aerlingus.com and for more information visit shannongroup.ie

Comments

comments