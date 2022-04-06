First Cork Irish Travel Trade Show opens today

There’s an opportunity for travel professionals to connect with some of the world’s best-known travel brands, and visitors will be in with a chance to win a significant number of prizes, reports Clodagh Dooley

The first official Irish Travel Trade Show opens in The Imperial Hotel, Cork today from 5pm to 7.30pm. Organised on behalf of the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA), it promises to be a fantastic event, with 48 exhibitors and amazing prize giveaways.

An After Show Networking Event & Buffet Dinner has been organised for those attending. The show is FREE to register for all Irish travel professionals.

Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA, said, “This is our first time bringing the Irish Travel Trade Show to Cork and I would encourage all travel professionals, including counter staff in the Munster area, to attend. Aside from it being a great opportunity to learn about travel product updates, there are also exciting exhibitor competitions at this evening show including flights, accommodation and lots of goodies.“

Visitors attending will be in with a chance to win lots of exciting prizes including a trip to Lapland, a place on a Saudi Fam Trip, oodles of return trips from Shannon Airport to various European destinations, flights from Turkish Airlines and Croatia Airlines and lots more! Check out the amazing prizes HERE.

This evening’s Irish Travel Trade Show offers an unrivalled opportunity for travel professionals to connect face-to-face with some of the world’s best-known and most exciting brands including airlines, national and regional tourist organisations, bed banks, car hire and rail companies, ocean and river cruise companies, technology companies, theme and leisure parks, ferry companies, international hotels, and travel insurance companies.

Registration to attend the Irish Travel Trade Show is FREE and open to all licensed travel agents and tour operators.

To register your attendance and to find out more information, visit: irishtraveltradeshow.com

Comments

comments