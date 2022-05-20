Flights to Spain expected to reach 93% of 2019 levels this summer

Research by aviation analytics firm Cirium also includes a look at how Spain’s largest airports are recovering

Sun holiday season is officially back! According to schedules of aviation analytics firm Cirium, inbound flights to Spain between June and August are expected to reach 93% of the levels recorded during June to August 2019 – pre-pandemic.

Between June and August 2022, there are scheduled to be 261,411 inbound flights to Spanish airports – equating to around 44,832,000 seats. Between June and August 2019, 279,597 inbound flights were scheduled – equating to around 46,993,000 seats.

The findings also state that this summer (June to August), Ryanair is scheduled to be the largest carrier to Spain, followed by Vueling and Iberia. Out of Spain’s 15 busiest airports*, Madrid is the slowest to recover, with 18.09% fewer flights this summer than during the same period in 2019.

Lanzarote has recovered the most, with 13.01% more flights this summer than during the same period in 2019.

For an in-depth look at Spain’s 15 busiest airports, and how they are recovering this summer, see below:

Airport June – August 2019 (inbound flights) June – August 2022 (inbound flights) % change Madrid 52,867 43,306 -18.09% Barcelona 46,075 39,235 -14.85% Palma de Mallorca 36,764 36,909 0.39% Malaga 20,343 19,824 -2.55% Alicante 15,393 14,041 -8.78% Gran Canaria 13,319 12,794 -3.94% Tenerife – South 6,976 7,464 7.00% Valencia 8,849 9,210 4.08% Ibiza 13,102 13,336 1.79% Seville 6,646 6,112 -8.03% Lanzarote 7,041 7,957 13.01% Bilbao 6,505 6,286 -3.37% Tenerife – North 9,406 8,506 -9.57% Fuerteventura 5,318 5,508 3.57% Menorca 6,474 7,252 12.02%

*based on 2019 passenger volumes

