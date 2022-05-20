Trending
TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Flights to Spain expected to reach 93% of 2019 levels this summer

Flights to Spain expected to reach 93% of 2019 levels this summer

0
By on Travelextras

Research by aviation analytics firm Cirium also includes a look at how Spain’s largest airports are recovering

Sun holiday season is officially back! According to schedules of aviation analytics firm Cirium, inbound flights to Spain between June and August are expected to reach 93% of the levels recorded during June to August 2019 – pre-pandemic. 

Between June and August 2022, there are scheduled to be 261,411 inbound flights to Spanish airports – equating to around 44,832,000 seats. Between June and August 2019, 279,597 inbound flights were scheduled – equating to around 46,993,000 seats.

The findings also state that this summer (June to August), Ryanair is scheduled to be the largest carrier to Spain, followed by Vueling and Iberia. Out of Spain’s 15 busiest airports*, Madrid is the slowest to recover, with 18.09% fewer flights this summer than during the same period in 2019. 

See also  Gunpowder at Ashford Castle

Lanzarote has recovered the most, with 13.01% more flights this summer than during the same period in 2019.

For an in-depth look at Spain’s 15 busiest airports, and how they are recovering this summer, see below:

AirportJune – August 2019 (inbound flights)June – August 2022 (inbound flights)% change
Madrid52,86743,306-18.09%
Barcelona46,07539,235-14.85%
Palma de Mallorca36,76436,9090.39%
Malaga20,34319,824-2.55%
Alicante15,39314,041-8.78%
Gran Canaria13,31912,794-3.94%
Tenerife – South6,9767,4647.00%
Valencia8,8499,2104.08%
Ibiza13,10213,3361.79%
Seville6,6466,112-8.03%
Lanzarote7,0417,95713.01%
Bilbao6,5056,286-3.37%
Tenerife – North9,4068,506-9.57%
Fuerteventura5,3185,5083.57%
Menorca6,4747,25212.02%

*based on 2019 passenger volumes

The following two tabs change content below.

Clodagh Dooley

See also  The Westin Dublin appoints their first female general manager

Comments

comments

Related posts:

Default ThumbnailAer Lingus recommences direct flights to LA Gunpowder at Ashford Castle Default ThumbnailBreaking news! Travelbiz acquires Travelfinders Default ThumbnailThe Westin Dublin appoints their first female general manager
Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply