Fly to Dubai from Dublin with Emirates and enjoy free 24-hour pass to the City Sightseeing Hop-On Hop-Off bus tour

Travellers planning their winter escape can enjoy a complimentary pass to see some of Dubai’s most popular attractions – including a sunset and night-time option, writes Clodagh Dooley

If you’re looking to escape the current cold snap, Emirates has made a sun holiday even more enticing with an exciting new offer for travellers planning their winter escape to Dubai.

From now until 29th December, travellers who purchase an Emirates return ticket to Dubai will be able to also enjoy a complimentary 24-hour pass to the City Sightseeing Hop-On Hop-Off bus tour.

The sightseeing tour which includes a sunset and night-time option, will take travellers on a journey to popular attractions across the city. From the record-breaking tallest building in the world, The Burj Khalifa, to the world’s largest natural flower garden boasting more than 50 million flowers and 250 million plants, The Dubai Miracle Garden, there is something for everyone on the tour.

This special offer is valid for all return tickets to Dubai purchased using the code SEEMORE until 29th December 2022. The offer is available on bookings made on emirates.com or via participating travel agents, for travel from 15th December 2022 until 31st March 2023 in any cabin class.

The complimentary ticket to the City Sightseeing Hop-On Hop-Off bus tour entitles travellers to 24 hours of use of the bus during operating hours.*

Explore more of Dubai with Emirates

With Emirates, there is something for every traveller when visiting Dubai during the winter season. From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world-class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences.

My Emirates Winter Pass: Customers flying to or through Dubai can simply show their boarding pass and a valid form of identification to hundreds of retail, leisure and dining outlets, as well as famous attractions and luxury spas, to enjoy fantastic discounts throughout Dubai and the UAE. To see all My Emirates Pass offers, visit www.emirates.com/myemiratespass.



Emirates Holidays: Customers can book their holiday to Dubai through Emirates Holidays. All Emirates Holidays include flexible booking options. Whilst for even more peace of mind, Emirates Holidays' dedicated 24/7 On Holiday Service team will be there to support holidaymakers for every moment that they're away.



Skywards partners: Members of Emirates' award-winning loyalty program, Skywards, can earn Miles on everyday spends at retail outlets in the UAE, and redeem these Miles for reward tickets, upgrades, as well as tickets for concerts and sports events. Learn more about Emirates Skywards here: https://www.emirates.com/ie/english/skywards/

Emirates has safely restarted operations to more than 130 destinations, across six continents and currently operates a twice-daily service from Dublin to Dubai.

*Full terms and conditions can be found here: Special offers

