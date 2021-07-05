Fly to Dubai with Emirates and receive a free ticket to At the Top, Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building

In anticipation of international travel from July 19th, Emirates has launched a promotion offering a free pass to the world’s tallest building, writes Clodagh Dooley

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has launched a great offer for holidaymakers planning a trip to Dubai. All Emirates customers can now enjoy Dubai from a new perspective with a complimentary ticket to At the Top, Burj Khalifa – one of the world’s highest observation decks.

To enjoy the ultimate bird’s eye view of the fascinating and ever-changing landscape of Dubai, Emirates’ customers can avail of this value-added offer for tickets in any cabin class. To get their free entry, customers need to book their travel to Dubai on emirates.com with a promo code TOP2021 or via participating travel agents before 22nd July for travel until 30th September 2021. Note that the offer is not extended to passengers transiting Dubai and/or stopping in Dubai while in transit.

Emirates has safely restarted operations to more than 120 destinations on its global network and currently operates five passenger flights weekly from Dublin to Dubai. From July 19th, holidaymakers from Ireland can once again look forward to exploring Dubai and its many attractions.

The benefits don’t stop there. Members of Emirates Skywards, the airline’s award-winning loyalty programme, can look forward to earning Double Tier Miles on all flights to Dubai booked before 31st July, for travel until 31st December 2021.

And until 30th September, all customers can get even more out of their stay in Dubai with the My Emirates Pass. By simply showing their Emirates boarding pass at any of the more than 450 participating locations, visitors from Ireland can enjoy Dubai for less at some of the city’s best restaurants, world-class theme parks, spas and adventure outings.

With so much on offer and with return Economy Class fares from Dublin to Dubai starting from €525, now is a great time to book a 2021 getaway.

Visit emirates.com

Comments

comments