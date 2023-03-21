Fly with Emirates to Dubai from €636 in Economy Class and enjoy a free ticket to Dubai’s Museum of the Future

The offer is available on all bookings made until 10th April 2023, reports Travel Extra Editor Kevin Flanagan

Museum of the Future, Dubai

I travelled with Emirates back in January and it was one of the best flying experiences I’ve ever had – especially the trip on the giant Airbus A380 – spectacular. But all ones flying the Emirates colours offer a fabulous experience. From its cosmopolitan cabin crew to its delicious dining options and its impressive ice system (where you can follow live news, send emails and watch movies all on one super-large screen!), it’s no surprise that Emirates is an award-winning airline. You can read more about my experience flying with Emirates here.

And now Emirates has launched an exciting new offer for holidaymakers planning a trip to Dubai from Ireland from €636 in Economy class and €3,976 in Business class between 9th April and 30th June 2023*.

All Emirates customers can currently enjoy a complimentary ticket to The Museum of the Future – the city’s iconic landmark and the latest architectural marvel.

This special offer is valid for return tickets from Dublin to Dubai in any cabin class purchased on emirates.com with a promo code FUTURE3 until 10th April 2023 for travel from 9th April to 30th June 2023. Tickets purchased via Emirates’ call centre or participating travel agents are included in the offer too.

The Museum of the Future is the star attraction everyone’s talking about in Dubai, and is welcoming all ages to see, touch and shape our shared future. Inside an incredible building that’s been dubbed one of the most beautiful in the world, you can explore the future 50 years from now in an incredibly immersive and sensory experience.

The complimentary ticket to The Museum of the Future entitles travellers to one admission during the working hours of the museum, and must be booked on museumofthefuture.ae against a redemption code sent by Emirates prior to the planned visit and used at latest by 15th July 2023.*

Emirates, after the pandemic, has safely restarted flights to more than 130 destinations, across six continents and currently operates 14 flights per week from Dublin to Dubai.

Whether seeking a city break, a beach getaway, a relaxing retreat or a unique desert experience there is something for every traveller when visiting Dubai.

From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world-class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences.

Members of Emirates’ award-winning loyalty programme, Skywards, can earn Miles on everyday spends at retail outlets in the UAE, and redeem these Miles for reward tickets, upgrades, as well as tickets for concerts and sports events. Learn more about Emirates Skywards here: emirates.com/ae/english/skywards/. Dubai experience: Customers can browse, create and book their own customised itineraries including flights, hotel stays, visits to key attractions, and other dining and leisure experiences in Dubai and the UAE, through Emirates’ Dubai Experience platform, and enjoy even more unique benefits.

Emirates’ renowned onboard product and service means that all passengers enjoy wide screen entertainment screens and more than 5,000 channels of entertainment on ice, Emirates’ inflight system. Skywards, the airline’s loyalty programme, has evolved to become one of the most recognised and valued loyalty programmes in the world, of some 30 million members.

I, for one, can’t wait to get back in the air with Emirates this summer. This time for Vietnam and Laos!

*Terms and conditions applied. For the full list of conditions, visit: Museum of the Future access on us | Emirates Special Offers | Emirates Ireland

Flight tickets can be purchased on emirates.com, Emirates Sales Office, via travel agents or through online travel agents

