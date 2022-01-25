Flying Business Class with Turkish Airlines

Travel Extra Editor-in-Chief Kevin Flanagan writes about his experience flying Business Class to Thailand with Turkish Airlines

Finally, after 18 months of lockdowns, I got back to doing what I love – travelling the world and writing about it! Recently, I flew from Dublin Airport to Thailand. And it started off in the best possible fashion – aboard a Turkish Airlines flight in Business Class.

Turkish Airlines flies to 327 destinations worldwide, and to more countries than any other airline – 127 countries in total. If you can choose their Business Class offering, then you are in for a serious treat.

One of the downsides of travelling during the pandemic is the extra queues, and no one wants to be standing in long lines of people, especially during the cold and flu season. When I arrived at the Turkish Airlines Business Class desk, I was fast-tracked straight through to the Lounge. It gave great peace of mind.

On the Istanbul to Bangkok leg, we had our very own Flying Chef, who made sure we enjoyed the finest examples of both Turkish and world cuisine.

Delicious food on-board Turkish Airlines Business Class flight!

The seating was great, incorporating special features such as an in-chair massage and the facility to screen off your own private area. And when it comes to sleep, Turkish Airlines Business offers a really good option: their Flow Sleeping Set. You extend your seat until it is fully flat and enjoy an ergonomic, soft-textured cocoon that allows you to sleep like a baby.

One thing that is worth noting on intercontinental flights is the Denon headphones which, as well as delivering pitch-perfect sound, minimise ambient noise by 99%.

Finally, when we arrived in Bangkok, it was great to be the first out of the plane while you went through the formalities. I found Turkish Airlines Business Class a great experience and would highly recommend it.

Check out my behind-the-scenes video below:

For more information on Turkish Airline flights, see turkishairlines.com

