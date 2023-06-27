From Doolin to Inis Oírr – a tranquil escape to the Aran Islands

With its white sandy beach, rich heritage, rugged landscape and friendly Irish-speaking locals, Inis Oírr is the perfect destination to escape the hustle-and-bustle and fully immerse yourself in Irish tradition, writes Clodagh Dooley

Doolin Ferry

“Go to the Aran Islands. Live there as if you were one of the people themselves; express a life that has never found expression.”

These were the words Irish poet WB Yeats was to have spoken to playwright JM Synge. On the advice of Yeats, Synge travelled to the rocky, mystical islands located at the mouth of Galway Bay, leading to his famous works in Irish theatre, including ‘The Playboy of the Western World’.

It’s one of the first things I thought to myself when I stepped off the ferry myself and my boyfriend Mark took from Doolin to Inis Oírr. That many creatives must visit, and even move to, the island – artists, writers, poets, musicians. It’s clear to see how anyone would be inspired by its beauty.

Beautiful Inis Oírr

And after speaking with locals, we soon discovered that some people even relocated from the mainland for a more tranquil pace of life. One local bar lady told me she moved to Inis Oírr from Dublin five years ago and has never looked back since. Although she often misses her family and friends, they now regularly visit her on the island. But watching her interact with customers, it was evident to me that she is now a big part of the Inis Oírr community.

As the smallest of the three Aran Islands (Inis Mór is the largest and Inis Meáin the middle island), Inis Oírr has a population of about 300 people. And although the island could get at least 1,000 tourists travelling over most days of the summer between day trips and overnight stays, there’s not that crowded, tourist trap feel. Far from it actually. From the moment we got onto the ferry with Doolin Ferry and made the short trip across the Atlantic Ocean, to the moment we arrived on the island, my mind just felt completely relaxed and at ease. There was such a laid-back atmosphere.

Where to stay

We stayed at the only hotel on the island, Inis Oírr Hotel, which is a homely, family-run hotel located a very short walk from the beach. We paid just €115 for a one-night stay (B&B), which we thought was great value in comparison to many hotel offers in Ireland these days!

But the hotel has only 14 rooms and it does fill up quickly. We would have stayed for two nights, but as I left it late to book, all the weekends of summer were totally booked up at the hotel. Mid-week didn’t suit us both at the time, so I could only get a Friday night. However, one night was better than none!

There are other accommodation options on the island including guesthouses, B&Bs, and camping and glamping options, but again, these also fill up quickly. For anyone that can’t manage to get accommodation, but would like to see Inis Oírr this summer, you could consider a day trip.

What to do

As Inis Oírr is small, you can definitely see all of the island in one day. One of the things you’ll notice about the island is that there are very few cars. The locals are the only ones with cars on the island, so visitors can explore the island by foot, hire a bike, or go on a traditional horse and cart. So very sustainable transport methods which is another bonus of Inis Oírr. You’ll feel like you’re breathing in fresh, unpolluted air!

Horse and cart ride around the island!

As we were limited on time, we chose to see the island via horse and cart, which was about a 45-minute return trip and €15 per person. Plus, because the horses and carts were led by people with local knowledge, we felt that this would be the best way to find out the history and stories of the island as we travelled around it.

Plassey Shipwreck

The friendly local leading our horse and cart brought us by sights including the sunken church (St Caomhán’s Church), O’Brien’s Castle, and the famous Plassey Shipwreck, which you might recall from the opening titles of ‘Father Ted’! The ship was a steam freighter, carrying a varied load of yarn, stained glass and whisky, when it succumbed to a storm in the 1960s and was eventually thrown onto rocks at the eastern edge of Inis Oírr by the strong winds. The 11 crew members on-board thankfully survived, while the remaining wreckage is still on the island today.

While exploring the island, you’ll take in stunning views of the coast, its striking stone walls and limestone pavements which are typical of the Burren region, as well as unique flora and fauna.

As well as getting a horse and cart trip around the island, we visited the local pubs for some pints and Irish music sessions! There are three bars on the island – at the Inis Oírr Hotel, Tigh Ned and Tigh Ruairi. All of which have people playing traditional Irish music each night – a buzzing atmosphere! We also enjoyed a delicious dinner at the Inis Oírr Hotel bar on arrival to the island (fresh salmon for me and lamb for Mark), but the other pubs also serve food.

Inis Oírr beach

Finally, a trip to Inis Oírr isn’t complete without a relaxing walk along the beach or a swim in the sea. We were extremely lucky with the weather – there were thunderstorms happening back home on the mainland, while all was calm on Inis Oírr! I was amazed by how clear and turquoise blue the sea was, as well as how soft the white sand was. It was like being abroad!

Getting to Inis Oírr

There are two ferry options to get to Inis Oírr, either from Rossaveal in Co Galway or from Doolin Pier in Co Clare. We chose to travel from Doolin. Both destinations were about a two-hour drive from our home in Offaly, but the ferry from Rossaveal would have taken approximately 55 minutes, while from Doolin, it only took about 15 minutes.

Ferry from Doolin

Doolin Ferry has six ferry times to choose from during the summer including a new 9am sailing. Sitting at the top of the ferry, we took in the sights of the glimmering ocean, the Cliffs of Moher in the distance, and we even spotted dolphins!

Doolin to Inis Oírr return trips cost €34 for an adult, €32 for a student 16+ (with ID) and seniors. A child aged between 5-15 years is €17 and a child aged 0-4 is free.

Doolin Ferry also operates daily ferries to Inis Mór and Inis Meáin as well as Cliffs of Moher Cruises. And for a truly unique experience, try their Seafari charter boat tour on a private 10 seater RIB available to take you whenever and wherever you want to go!

Find out more about ticket prices and sailing times here.

Island getaway

For a bit of craic, ceoil (music), culture and calmness, then a trip to Inis Oírr will not disappoint! Inis Oírr has a vibrant, friendly Irish-speaking population, beautiful scenery and a tranquil pace of life. Life feels simple and stress-free.

With a shimmering sea and rugged, rocky landscape, Inis Oírr is an island of sheer beauty embedded in ancient history. A visit to this charming island is sure to provide you with a quintessential Irish feel.

As JM Synge wrote about the people and the way of life on the Aran Islands, “they are a spiritual treasure whose presence is a great magnet to my soul.”

Visitors can book ferry tickets with Doolin Ferry by phoning (065) 707 5555 or online at doolinferry.com

Comments

comments