G Adventures welcomes Jen Watson to sales team

New Global Purpose Specialist appointed to support agents across Scotland, Ireland and the north of England

Jen Watson

Today, global adventure operator, G Adventures, welcomes Jen Watson to its team of Global Purpose Specialists (GPS). Glasgow-based Watson joins G Adventures with over 16 years of experience within the travel industry, and will support G Adventures’ agent community across the north of England, Ireland and Scotland.

Founded in 1990 by social entrepreneur Bruce Poon Tip, G Adventures is a small group adventure travel operator offering more than 750 tours in 100 countries, on all seven continents.

“As part of our regrowth strategy, G Adventures will be working more closely than ever with our travel agent community as we look to connect travellers with their long-awaited adventures,” says Stu Darnley, National Sales Manager at G Adventures. “Our GPS team play a pivotal role in supporting agents in everything from training to marketing. And Jen’s experience and people skills make her the perfect person for the job.

“We’re seeing increased demand from agents wanting more in-person meetings and our GPS team is now back on the road, nurturing those face-to-face relationships. They are helping with training and speaking with customers to help raise awareness around the benefits of adventure and touring.”

Starting her career with Thomas Cook, Jen’s passion for the travel industry was cemented by working overseas in Portugal, Tenerife and Cyprus before taking a role at Walt Disney’s EPCOT theme park as a cultural representative, where she was able to apply her people skills.

Her career has seen her work across worldwide sales, product and commercial for Travel2 before moving to Hays Tour Operations to manage the product development for the Middle East and Africa, with a focus on growing the touring offering.

Passionate about the touring sector and travel’s role in making the world a better place, Jen was attracted to G Adventures’ style of travel, as well as its purpose-driven business model and leadership in the community tourism space.

Jen says, “Having travelled with G Adventures in the past, I really respected the company’s approach to responsible travel, allowing travellers to see a destination in-depth, and interact with local communities. All the while ensuring they leave the destination better than they found it.

“I’m delighted to step into a business whose values I respect and am excited to share these, along with the many incredible travel experiences on offer, with the travel agents in my region.”

