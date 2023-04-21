g Hotel in Galway gets a €1 million makeover

The luxurious hotel has upped the style stakes even further in a €1 million refurbishment of its foyer, signature lounges and opulent restaurant and cocktail bar, reports Clodagh Dooley

Grand Salon

Under the direction of Choice Hotel Group Ireland, the 5-star g Hotel, located on the edge of Lough Atalia, has revealed a refreshing new look for its ground-floor spaces.

Since first opening in 2005 with the pomp and ceremony surrounding its signature designer, Phillip Tracey, the g Hotel has always been a go-to place for those with an interest in fashion and design. Whilst never shying away from standing out from the crowd, the g’s use of dark and light, bold colours, large-scale reflective lighting and mirrors, brash artwork and imagery, all added up to an iconic brand that strives to ‘never be ordinary’.

The concept for the €1 million refurbishment was to draw inspiration from the avant-garde, the diverse and the opulent, and to create a distinct identity for each of the hotels’ infamous signature lounges that celebrated individuality and uniqueness.

The Grand Salon

Among the refurbished spaces is The Grand Salon, which is known for its natural light, double height ceilings, views over Lough Atalia and the much-photographed bespoke mirrored lighting installation by lighting designer Tom Dixon. The design team from GW Design wanted to maintain the chic and elegant atmosphere of the grand salon and for the room to have a feeling of subtle sophistication. A new jewel-like cocktail bar, with a dramatic mirrored back bar display reflects the view of the Lough and the lighting installation. A palette of luxurious leathers and textured fabrics, in soft taupes, and greys with hints of plums, create a warm and relaxing backdrop to enjoy afternoon tea or a pre-dinner drink.

GEO Restaurant

The g Hotel’s restaurant has also been renamed GEO and has had the most dramatic alteration of the entire refurbishment. Originally two separate rooms, the design team removed the dividing wall between the restaurant and cocktail bar and has created a more spacious and open synergy between the two. GEO Restaurant opens out onto a new garden terrace, completing the fresh botanical feel of the décor.

New cocktail bar

A new cocktail bar now anchors the open plan room, where the walls are lined with a paradise scene of blossom with ferns, palms and leaves. Executive Head Chef Dominique Majecki who joined the g Hotel in early 2022, is known for his love of local seafood, game and meat producers. The name GEO, he explains, comes from the earth and geography of the world, with his inspiration coming from around the globe but using the best of local and Irish food.

The Hotel’s two other Signature Lounges have been redesigned to still evoke glamour and luxury, but with a more subtle hint. The Pink Room evokes class and intrigue with blush pink velvets, tasselled chairs and brass accents creating a luxurious feel. In contrast, is the Blue Room, with its colour palette of ginger, charcoal, and rich timber.

Originally conceived in 2005 by signature designer, Phillip Tracey, the g Hotel’s striking new style was entrusted to Grainne Weber of GWDesign, an architect and designer with immense experience in the luxury hotel sector. The main building contractor was the Galway-based Conneally Group. Local and nearby interiors suppliers involved in the dramatic refurbishment include John O’Connell Furniture, and bespoke joinery by Unique Fitout in Cork.

According to Regional General Manager, Patrick Murphy, “Wow was the first word that came to mind when I saw the finished product. The g hotel is no ordinary hotel, it’s Galway city’s only 5-Star hotel and has always made people talk about its style, design and location.

“For me, it was critical we protected that discussion at all costs, but also, we moved the design forward with the customer needs of today. Our design team has achieved that for sure on the ground floor, even managing to keep some of the old design features and now my team gets an opportunity to display their style, skill, craft and care to our wide and varied customer base.

“Judge for yourself. We can’t wait to welcome you back and hear what you think about the style, design and refurbishment and most importantly for me, enjoy the ‘wow’ factor our service team have created to support the product!”

Stay at the g Hotel this May and June, with their ‘Dine and Dream’. This package includes two nights’ accommodation with breakfast and dinner on one evening in the new GEO restaurant from €259 per person sharing.

Visit www.theghotel.ie

