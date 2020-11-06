Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort win Condé Nast Awards ‘Best Spa Experience’ across UK and Ireland

Galgorm has been announced the winner of the ‘Best Spa Experience’ category in the global mass media company’s awards, writes Clodagh Dooley

The winners of The Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence were announced this week. We are delighted to report that Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort in Ballymena, Northern Ireland won Best Spa Experience across the UK and Ireland.



Colin Johnston, Galgorm Collection Managing Director, says, “As Northern Ireland’s premier luxury spa hotel, we are continually innovating to bring guests and visitors the best possible Spa experience. Over the past ten years, Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort has invested more than £60 million into its facilities and has plans for further expansion of over £15 million over the next five years.

“The investment has helped lead to a string of accolades for the Resort and we are delighted to be crowned winners of the Best Spa Experience across the UK and Ireland at The Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence, building on our reputation for superb facilities and outstanding service.”

Earlier this year, Galgorm revealed a new, dramatically enhanced Thermal Village and Spa provision, boasting a suite of new attractions for spa guests, “This includes a 10-metre vitality pool on the shores of the River Maine, a Palm House bar and relaxation area and a brand new Salt Room for halotherapy experiences,” says Colin.

“2020 is the year of staycations and it’s fantastic that guests from across the island of Ireland can enjoy best-in-class, award-winning Spa facilities right on their doorstep at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort.

Colin adds, “A big thank you to Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort’s exceptional staff and unparalleled service offering – this accolade is a true reflection of the hard work and dedication from all the team.”

The Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across their recommended properties and are a trusted mark of quality recognised by consumers and travel professionals alike.

A big well done to Galgorm!

