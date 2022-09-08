Glasson Lakehouse launch Brooks & Co Spa

The Athlone-based hotel is delighted to announce the opening of the latest addition, the Brooks & Co Spa, reports Clodagh Dooley

I have heard so many great things from many visitors who stayed at the Glasson Lakehouse, based in Athlone, Co Westmeath.

From its outstanding cuisine, to its beautiful lake views and outdoor pool, it truly is a retreat in Ireland’s hidden heartlands.

And now, its fantastic new Brooks & Co Spa brings more special features to the hotel. These include five treatment rooms, a beauty nail bar suite with manicure and pedicure thrones, two couples treatment suites, and a sumptuous relaxation room.

Nature is the central theme of the design of the newly opened Brooks & Co. Spa, with every detail complimenting the beauty of the surrounding landscape and vista over Lough Ree. Natural materials are used throughout. From the unique feature wall of infused moss green foliage made of preserved natural materials that are handpicked in Denmark and designed by Universal Floral, to the reclaimed Irish timber adorning the floors and ceilings.

The walls are adorned with modern oil-on-canvas botanical prints, which were inspired by the flora and fauna that inhabit Lough Ree and the surrounding areas of Glasson.

Open from 10am to 6pm, Monday to Sunday, Brooks & Co Spa offers an impressive range of luxurious treatments including Swedish, deep tissue, lymphatic, hot stone and pregnancy massages. And there are customised bespoke facials, deluxe spa manicures, pedicures and Gelish nails featuring Bare Luxury products by Morgan Taylor.

The spa also offers couples massages and an array of group and individual packages that heal, nourish and restore the body.

All of the day packages at Brooks & Co Spa include a glass of prosecco upon arrival and a delicious offering of frozen natural yoghurt sorbet, served with fresh ice-cubed mango post-treatment. Additionally, the Awakened Sensations, Couples Retreat and Pamper packages further heighten the overall spa experience, as they include a scrumptious two-course lunch at the on-site Bonnie’s Restaurant.

Speaking at the launch of the Brooks & Co Spa, Spa Manager Susan Dack said, “We are excited to launch the Brooks & Co Spa at Glasson Lakehouse, a fabulous new addition to the hotel, and one that will be enjoyed by both visitors and locals alike.

“Our expert holistic therapy team has created a bespoke collection of luxurious signature treatments, with something to suit every client. We are primarily focused on delivering a top-quality holistic spa experience that encompasses the overall wellbeing of the mind, body and spirit. We look forward to welcoming our guests and to sharing our love of all things holistic with them.”

Glasson Lakehouse is Ireland’s first spa to feature the soon-to-launch Brooks & Co skincare products and oils range, a line developed by Dublin-based apothecary company Brooks & Co.

These coveted products will be ready for distribution over the coming months and they will be launched at the exceptional Brooks & Co Spa at Glasson Lakehouse Hotel.

Spa and Stay at Glasson Lakehouse

Check-in to Glasson Lakehouse and indulge yourself in some pampering with a one-night ‘Spa and Stay’ package from €245pp.

Your Spa Escape includes:

One night Luxurious Accommodation

Cocktail at Bonnie’s Restaurant

Full Irish Breakfast overlooking Lough Ree at Bonnie’s Restaurant

A one-hour Swedish Massage at Brooks & Co Spa (Booking required in advance of your arrival)

Full access to the outdoor heated pool and hot tubs

Bookings at Brooks & Co Spa: glassonlakehouse.ie/spa

Full list of Spa treatments and pricing available here

