Golf in Costa Verde

Ciarán Ó Conluain spent five days in the northern coast of Spain and discovered something to satisfy everyone’s needs

Irish Golfer magazine recently surveyed their readers and only 21% said they were not planning a golf trip abroad this year. Every golfer is trying to find the most attractive place to spend their hard-earned money this year, and I think I have found the perfect destination!

Costa Verde Golf is a destination management company (DMC) who have created eight golf hubs on the northern coast of Spain. This area is only now truly being discovered as the home of Spanish golf, where legends of the game such as Seve Ballesteros, Jose Maria Olazabal and Jon Rahm have designed courses in their own backyards.

This area is not only steeped in golfing history, but has so much more to offer when off the course. Myself and my wife Maria (who doesn’t golf) experienced a great five days there.

Costa Verde Golf brought us to three of their eight hubs. We visited Santander, Bilbao and the lesser-known Comillas which I would highly recommend and hope to go back and spend more time there.

Everything is looked after

What Costa Verde Golf provides is a 5-Star service at very reasonable prices. They picked us up at the airport and provided transfers to hotels, the courses and restaurants.

Their founder Tony Fuller (pictured above) gave us a fantastic tour of Somo beach where Seve taught himself how to play golf. It is a beautiful beach destination in its own right.

The story of Seve’s rise from nowhere to one of the youngest-ever winners on the European tour with five major championship wins is a truly incredible story. Being at the place where it all began and playing his home golf course, Real Club de Pedrena, is an amazing and emotional experience. It really would be so attractive to any golfer.

Tony booked restaurants for us, had a drink waiting for us at the 18th hole and overall, made this the best golf trip I’d ever been on. It’s so helpful to just arrive and know everything is taken care of for you, yet you are not paying any more than if you booked it yourself. I couldn’t imagine going solo again.

Historic golf courses

I played at some real world-class courses while there and all were very accessible from the city hubs we were based in. Real Club de Pedrena features a world-famous Harry Colt designed 18-hole course and a Seve designed nine-hole short course.

The Colt course is so well structured and maintained, it creates such interesting shot choices for every level of golfer. The driving range and warmup facilities are free to use and mean you can sharpen your game before the round. And a post-round drink in the Seve trophy room with views out over the bay was just stunning. Afterwards, we had some beautiful fried whiting and a salad while overlooking the stunning greenery of the course. We couldn’t believe how good the food and local wine was.

I also played the Seve designed Santa Marinas course which was spectacular. The back nine holes are very undulating and hilly with some real challenges around the green. Seve obviously likes to challenge people’s short games! My 110-yard gap wedge to 4 feet for birdie on the 13th hole is something I will always remember. The clubhouse and practice facilities are top-class and a cold beer in the beautifully appointed clubhouse bar was the perfect end to the second day.

Exciting city break

My golfing appetite was truly satiated but my wife also had a brilliant time walking around the Santander suburb of El Sardinero. Hotel Hoyuela is located on the beachfront right beside the newly renovated Casino. The area is beautiful and so well-maintained. We had one of the best fish dinners we have ever had in Restaurante Los Peñucas near the marina, which served the most stunning fried octopus and sea bream platters. It’s amazing how simple, fresh ingredients make the best meals.

One of the surprises of the trip was our visit to the truly authentic Spanish hilltop village of Comillas. Its centre point is the Gaudi designed El Capricho Villa. This area was the summer home for Spanish Royalty and you can see how beautifully designed the whole area is and why they chose to spend their time there. I lost count of how many interesting bars and restaurants I wanted to visit. I will certainly be back to try them all out.

We finished our trip in Bilbao, where my wife studied over 10 years ago. Bilbao is one of the best city getaways I could recommend to anyone. The culture is exceptional. A visit to the stunning Guggenheim museum is a must.

The food and drink in Bilbao are also outstanding with pinchos/pintxos making up the staple diet of the locals of all ages. Pinchos are like tapas and are available in every bar for around €2-€4, with some of them reminding me of Michelin-Star level food I have tasted in the past. A glass of wine from the local region will cost around €2 as well.

Socialising in Bilbao is done by all ages and usually outdoors which makes for great people-watching. And unlike many city centres full of only young people, in Bilbao, you see many people aged over 50, socialising everywhere due to the density of the city centre. It seems everyone lives downtown!

Some restaurants to visit are Kokken for their four-course tasting menu for €24 with wine!

Plaza Nuevo has some of the best Pincho in a really nice traditional town square. Definitely check out Gure Toki which had the best Pinchos we tried on our trip (see receipt for gourmet burger, Calamari and wine for under €10).

We ended up only eating in one restaurant, Amaren, which is a stunning steakhouse and well worth the experience. Generally the quality and price of pinchos around the city were just so appealing.

For drinks in Bilbao, you have so many options. The Sir Winston Churchill pub has no cocktail menu. Instead, the barmen will ask you what you like and tailor the cocktail to meet your needs. We only went for one drink but stayed for three hours and had a ball.

La Mula de Moscu is one of the coolest cocktail bars in Bilbao and very well priced at around €8 a cocktail with generous sizes made too. It’s great to go to a destination where you can eat and drink as much as you like, to the highest quality and for less than half the equivalent price of back home.

Where to go

We stayed in the 4-Star Autograph collection Hotel Ercilla de Bilbao and it was very chic. Bilbao is a walkable city and we never got a taxi once, but did use the hotel bikes for a cycle along the river Nervion which dissects the city. The metro is also very accessible and if you fancy a break from downtown life you are only a short train ride away from Sopelana, where we did a 6km seaside hike to a bustling town called Getxo. Once again, with lovely food and drink options on traditional Spanish streets, it was well worth the trek. That cleared the cobwebs off for another enjoyable night on the town in Bilbao and we got ready to leave the next day. With daily flights with Aer Lingus and Ryanair flying out of Santander, it really is so accessible and cheap to get to and with transfer included, it was totally stress-free.

There are many many other things to do in the region that we would love to come back for. These include a trip to the wine region, visiting Ovideo and Gijon and playing some of northern Spain’s other famous golf courses.

Something for everyone

Costa Verde manages their golf season from the end of April to the start of July. It then breaks until 1st September and runs until the start of November. It’s the perfect time of year to get away from the colder months whilst also avoiding the real high heat of the summer in Spain. My wife and I can imagine making an early spring or autumn trip to Costa Verde, a yearly retreat where we can both enjoy the things that make us happy in life.

The future is bright for golf travel in Europe and Costa Verde will definitely be one of the champion destinations in the next few years.

For more information on Costa Verde Golf, visit CostaVerde.golf or talk to Tony Fuller, Email: Tony@CostaVerde.golf Mobile: 0044 7983 130 613 or linkedin.com/in/tony-fuller-melia-b5ab16aa

