Harry Hwang, UNWTO, talks to Travel Extra

Harry Hwang, UNWTO, speaks with Kevin Flanagan, Editor of Travel Extra, about supporting the tourism business in the Canary Islands and shares his advice for Irish people thinking of travelling

When Kevin Flanagan got an invitation to travel to the Canary Islands in July, he discovered a new world of travel that includes masks, temperature checks and social distancing.

On his travels, he met Harry Hwang, Deputy Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific at the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO). Harry was with the UNWTO in the Canary Islands, July 2020, as part of a delegation of UNWTO delegates with the Canary Islands government tourist board and the Spanish government.

In this video, Harry speaks to Kevin about the challenges and impact of Covid-19 on travel, his advice for Irish travellers and getting confidence back into the market, while Covid-19 is still about.

 

