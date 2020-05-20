Healthcare heroes can get a free river cruise with AmaWaterways in 2021

The award-winning cruise company is giving medical professionals and first responders certificates that can be used for any river cruise in Europe or Asia, writes Clodagh Dooley

I always try to live by the words of American poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou, “Try to be a rainbow in someone’s cloud.” And in these unprecedented times, these words are more important than ever.

I can’t even begin to imagine how stressful and scary these last few months have been for frontline workers globally. So, it’s incredible to see many individuals and companies giving something back to our healthcare workers as a token of appreciation.

One such travel company coming on-board with an amazing gesture is award-winning luxury river cruise operator AmaWaterways, who are inviting frontline heroes from around the world to enjoy a complimentary river cruise.

As a gesture of the company’s heartfelt appreciation for the selfless sacrifices made by so many, all medical professionals (doctors, nurses, pharmacists, hospital staff and lab technicians) and first responders (Emergency Medical Services/paramedics) with valid ID are eligible to receive a complimentary Future Cruise Certificate*. The certificate may be redeemed for any AmaWaterways cruise in Europe or Asia, sailing through 31st December 2021, for reservations made within 90 days of the sailing date. The certificate can be used with one paying guest in the same stateroom.

Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways says, “There are none more deserving of a river cruise vacation than today’s frontline heroes who are diligently helping others and inspiring hope during these challenging times.”

In tandem with the complimentary cruise-only offer, AmaWaterways is also extending a book-now option to those eager to reserve their 2021 journey, with savings of up to €1,700* per stateroom, plus complimentary pre-paid gratuities. This offer can be applied to any destination for travel in 2021, including Egypt’s legendary Nile River, where the luxurious new AmaDahlia (pictured above), is scheduled to set sail beginning September 2021.

While AmaWaterways have made the decision to suspend their river cruise operations through July 31st, 2020, President and Co-founder Rudi Schreiner says, “Our ships and teams are on standby, anxiously waiting for the day when we are able to once again welcome guests on-board to experience the magic of an AmaWaterways river cruise.”

I will definitely be encouraging any of my friends and family that work on the frontline to check out this brilliant offer – I might even join them on the cruise!

*These limited-time offers may be withdrawn at any time and are not combinable with any other promotions. See website for terms and conditions that may apply.

