Holiday Shows rescheduled to spring 2022

The Holiday Shows, which were set to take place next January in Dublin, Belfast and Limerick have been rescheduled to March 2022, reports Clodagh Dooley

Business Exhibitions, organisers of Ireland’s largest travel and tourism consumer fair, made the difficult decision to reschedule the upcoming shows, Holiday World Show Dublin along with Holiday World Show Belfast and the Holiday Show in association with Shannon Airport. This is to ensure the safety and comfort of all exhibitors, partners and attendees.

Maureen Ledwith, Sales Director of Holiday World Show, stated, “It is with a very heavy heart that we have made the difficult decision to reschedule our Holiday World Shows to the springtime, but with the surge in daily cases again of Covid-19 in Ireland and throughout the world, we as organisers have a duty of care to all our visitors, exhibitors and to our staff.”

She continued, “We understand this will be a huge disappointment to many of our frequent attendees, exhibitors and partners alike, but on balance, we consider rescheduling the events by a couple of months to be the best course of action at this time. These events will still take place in 2022 and have the ability to showcase all aspects of the travel and Tourism industries, both home holiday and international, as we look forward to bringing them together again in March. On behalf of all of us here at Business Exhibitions, thank you for your continuing support and understanding.”

Business Exhibitions will proceed with events for 2022 on these new dates:

The Holiday Show in association with Shannon Airport 26th/27th February

Holiday World Show Dublin – 4th/6th March

Holiday World Show Belfast – 11th/13th March

Caravan & Motorhome Shows – Dublin 4th/6th March and Belfast – 11th/13th March

Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA, said, “The annual Holiday World Shows are highlights of the travel and tourism calendar in Ireland. Unfortunately, due to concerns surrounding the surge of Covid-19, we feel that it would be in everyone’s best interests to defer by a couple of months into spring 2022, to ensure the health and safety of all parties involved.”

He continued, “These last 22 months have been incredibly stressful for the Irish travel industry, with many businesses under immense pressure due to travel restrictions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. We are looking forward to participating in these events soon so that we can come together as an industry once again.”

Holiday World Show, now in its 31st year, is Ireland’s largest and best-attended annual consumer travel and tourism fair, featuring exhibitors from home and abroad, and presenting just about every type of holiday experience imaginable. It also presents a wide range of multicultural entertainment, as well as competitions, attractions and special show-only offers.

