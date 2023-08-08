Holiday World Show celebrates 32 years next January

Exhibitors’ opportunities for next year are now available, reports Clodagh Dooley

The annual Holiday World Shows returning in January 2024 are now open to exhibitor bookings.

The Holiday Show in Association with Shannon Airport will take place over three consecutive weeks starting on 13th-14th January. Holiday World Show Belfast will take place on 19th-21st January; and Holiday World Show Dublin between 26th-28th January. Opportunities to reach the largest holiday audience in Ireland are available for both international and domestic tourism bodies.

In 2023, over 30,000 holidaymakers attended the Holiday World Show Dublin alone. All three shows are highly attended as they offer expert advice, exclusive offers and a wide range of diverse holiday options. Attendees are at the shows to find out what is available to them, presenting exhibitors with the opportunity to showcase their holidays to a very interested audience.

From Asia to America, Europe to the Middle East, the Holiday World Show displays all the corners of the world and as many places as possible in between. In January 2023, over 300 international destinations participated including Abu Dhabi, Barbados, Canary Islands, Colombia, Cuba, Cyprus, Dubrovnik, Egypt, Slovakia, India, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Malta, Portugal, Peru, Spain, Thailand and USA.

The shows offer attendees the chance to have a personal interaction with travel professionals when meeting face-to-face, eliminating the stressful and unfriendly practice of online booking.

Maria Hourican, CEO of Business Exhibitions, organisers of Holiday World Shows, said, “The Holiday World Shows are fun and exciting events that benefit both the travel trade and consumer. Consumers are motivated to find their perfect holiday and want to know what exhibitors can provide.”

She continued, “It is rare that the travel trade can reach a highly holiday-focused audience in Ireland but the Holiday World Shows offer three opportunities to chat to consumers face-to-face.”

Holiday World Show Dublin hosts a Trade & Media morning on Friday 26th from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

For up-to-date exhibitor opportunity information on The Holiday World Shows 2024, see www.holidayworldshow.com or email paulette@bizex.ie

