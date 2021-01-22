While we have to wait until 2022 for the annual Holiday World Show to return, the organisers have developed a new way to support the travel industry in the year ahead, reports Clodagh Dooley

Today marks the day myself and fellow travel writers Kevin Flanagan and Shauna McCrudden would be heading to the launch morning of the biggest event in travel in Ireland, the Holiday World Show Dublin. Each year, we produce the official guide to the show, which falls across three days, but sadly, that was not to be this year.



However, the organisers Maureen Ledwith and Edmund Hourican are already gearing up for the BIG return in 2022. This will be happening on the following dates:

Holiday Show Shannon, 15th-16th January 2022;

Holiday World Show Belfast, 21st-23rd January 2022;

and of course, the Holiday World Show Dublin, 28th-30th January 2022

So, make a note in your diary!

Both Edmund and Maureen are looking forward to re-establishing contact with both their loyal exhibitors and the great travelling Irish public. “We think it will be a fantastic occasion after such challenging times,” said Edmund. “And we cannot wait to welcome everyone back.”

And as the travel industry steers businesses to recovery and growth, Holiday World Show is still here to support your sales and marketing.

For the first quarter of 2021, you can talk to Holiday World Show’s huge digital audience COMPLETELY FREE-OF-CHARGE. Holiday World Show will share your posts on their website, on Twitter and Facebook, plus provide you with a unique platform of a fortnightly e-zine targeting their firmly focused database of 60,000 Holiday World fans. Just send your details, videos, pictures and posts to either of the contact details at the bottom of this piece.

Tell Holiday World Show, and their audience, what’s happening with your business. Share special offers, run online promotions and competitions, reveal new deals and destinations and celebrate all that’s positive.

Holiday World Show has enjoyed a unique partnership with the travel trade for 30 years in Dublin and 28 years in Belfast, and will continue to put their unrivalled show experience and communications platforms to work on your behalf.

Looking forward to a brighter travel season in 2022!

Visit holidayworldshow.com

Those in the travel industry can contact:

Maureen Ledwith, Sales Director, maureen@bizex.ie, +353 (0)1 291 3700

Paulette Moran, Sales Manager, paulette@bizex.ie, +353 (0)1 291 3702

