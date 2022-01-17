Holiday World Shows rescheduled until 2023

Business Exhibitions has announced that the annual Holiday Shows will not proceed in 2022, reports Clodagh Dooley

The Holiday World Shows, which were set to take place in February and March in Dublin, Belfast and Shannon, have been rescheduled to January 2023. Having previously deferred the Shows to spring of this year, the organisers, Business Exhibitions Ltd, have now made the difficult decision to reschedule this year’s shows to next year.

Maureen Ledwith, Sales Director of Holiday World Show, stated, “It is with a very heavy heart that we have made the difficult decision to reschedule this year’s Holiday World Shows. There is still a strong level of uncertainty in holding large events and with the current high levels of Covid-19 infection in Ireland and throughout the world, we as organisers have a duty of care to all our visitors, exhibitors and staff.”

Maria Hourican, CEO of Business Exhibitions, added, “We understand this will be a huge disappointment to many of our frequent attendees, exhibitors and partners alike. But on balance, we consider rescheduling the events to be the best course of action at this time. We look forward to bringing the travel industry together again in 2023.”

Business Exhibitions will proceed with events for 2023 on the following dates:

Holiday World Show Dublin – 27th/29th January

Holiday World Show Belfast – 20th/22nd January

The Holiday Show in association with Shannon Airport 14th/15th January

Caravan & Motorhome Shows – Belfast 20th/22nd January and Dublin – 27th/29th January

Pat Dawson, CEO of the Irish Travel Agents Association, said, “The annual Holiday Shows are highlights of the travel trade and press calendars in Ireland. While travel agents are experiencing an upturn in international travel, we fully support the decision to postpone the Holiday Shows until January 2023, when we can come together as an industry once again.”

The Holiday Shows are Ireland’s largest and best attended annual public travel and tourism fairs, featuring exhibitors from home and abroad, and presenting just about every type of holiday experience imaginable. Visitors are also offered a wide range of multicultural entertainment, as well as competitions, attractions and special show-only offers.

Visit holidayworldshow.com

