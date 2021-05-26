Hoteliers welcome new Fáilte Ireland operational guidelines

The Irish Hotels Federation has welcomed the publication today by Fáilte Ireland of detailed operational guidelines for hotels and guesthouses, writes Shauna McCrudden

Fantastic experiences await the ‘staycation season’ as Irish hoteliers look forward to a safe and sustainable reopening on 2nd June. Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, President of the IHF, said that the Fáilte Ireland guidelines, which cover operations and facilities, should provide reassurance for guests that they can look forward to an enjoyable, relaxing and safe stay in an Irish hotel or guesthouse from next week. She said excluding children under 12 from the capacity limits for tables dining outdoors was particularly welcome and will be good news for families.

“The health and safety of our teams, our guests and everyone that interacts with our properties will always be the main priority,” says Elaina. “We have been busy in anticipation of reopening and are well-advanced in our preparations. The publication of these latest standards, incorporating many existing operational requirements, gives our members further clarity on what is required.”

This new clarity is good news for the tourism sector, which prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, accounted for almost 4% of GNP with total revenue of €9.2 billion in 2019. Pre-Covid, the tourism industry supported almost 270,000 jobs, equivalent to 11% of total employment in Ireland with over 65,000 of these jobs in the hotel sector alone.

“Ireland’s hotels and guesthouses have always had a well-earned reputation globally for their high service standards, and hoteliers will be applying that same commitment to the implementation of these new standards.

“We are really looking forward to opening our doors and welcoming guests back on 2nd June. While we have been closed, hotels have also been thinking creatively and innovatively about how we can enhance our guests’ experience. With a likelihood that some restrictions will remain in place for a while yet, we want to ensure that we deliver the enjoyable and memorable experiences that everyone is yearning for and so richly deserve this summer and beyond.”

