Hotels must make more services accessible online says Irish technology company

P3 CEO highlights the growing need for investment in both digital and physical property, writes Shauna McCrudden

Image by rawpixel.com on Freepik

Hotels must make more of their services accessible online if they are to offer their guests a complete e-commerce experience.

That’s the message from technology company P3 ahead of ITB Berlin, which takes place at the Messe Berlin from 7th-9th March. P3 Hotel Software provides customised booking solutions for large independent hotels and hotel groups in the US, Ireland, the UK, and Europe.

The Irish technology company will put hoteliers in their guests’ shoes at ITB Berlin, with an immersive experience featuring their customised booking engines and the integration between their online check-in/out system with self-serve kiosk key collection service.

Phelim Pekaar

P3’s CEO Phelim Pekaar said traditional thinking in the industry that a hotel’s online presence is just about facilitating bookings is outdated. He called for a growing need for investment in digital, as well as physical property if hotel operators are to provide the best experience for guests.

“The guest journey starts long before a customer ever sets foot in a hotel,” said Pekaar. “It starts online and if you’re not investing in your digital property, it will adversely impact your business.

“Adopting a fully personalised digital experience for each guest is the best way to win customers, build your brand, engender loyalty, and drive revenue.”

Pekaar said the crucial digital tool for any hotel is a customised booking engine which places user experience at the heart of its content and functionality. It means guests are able to do things online that they previously had to do by phone or at the front desk – such as checking in and out, reserving a car parking space, booking a restaurant, a spa treatment or a golf tee time, booking interconnecting rooms and, of course, paying the bill.

To complete the e-commerce offering, Pekaar said hotels must ensure that all their services are fully and seamlessly integrated with the hotel’s property management system, to optimise the guest journey and ensure that staff fully benefits from this automation.

P3 – which is headquartered in Dublin and has offices in Germany, Romania, and the United States – offers its booking engine and e-commerce platform to hotels operating Oracle Hospitality’s OPERA property management systems.

“ITB Berlin promises to be better than ever this year. Advances in technology and the availability of APIs on the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP) mean we can develop and roll out additional functionality for our customers far quicker than before – and we’re really keen to show delegates how it all works.

“The software is available, and an increasing number of hotel operators are investing in their digital presence the same way they do their physical property. Those who don’t, run the risk of being left behind.”

P3 will be exhibiting at ITB Berlin in the Travel Technology Hall 8.1, Stand 133. For more information, visit p3hotels.com/p3-at-itb-berlin-2023

Comments

comments