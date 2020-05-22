How much do you know about Asia Pacific? Join the new online quiz nights for travel agents and test your knowledge

Pacific Asia Travel Association UK & Ireland are launching new virtual training experiences for travel agents, starting with their first-ever online quiz nights, reports Clodagh Dooley

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) UK & Ireland is to run online quiz nights for travel agents as part of a series of new virtual training experiences. The new online quiz nights, which are sponsored by Travel Uni, are designed to be fun and informal events to test and increase agents’ knowledge of destinations. The interactive quizzes will consist of 40 questions, over eight rounds, all themed on the Asia Pacific region including questions from Tourism Australia, Hong Kong Tourism Board, Outrigger Resorts, Tourism Western Australia, South Australia Tourism Commission, Banyan Tree and more!

Travel agents can go head-to-head with their colleagues or team up to test their knowledge. What’s more, there will be some fantastic quiz prizes up for grabs, from designer coffee cups and thermal water bottles, to Bluetooth speakers and chocolate hampers.

Commenting on the new training initiative, Ian Dockreay, Committee Member & Training Representative for PATA UK & Ireland says, “Our goal is to keep Asia Pacific front of mind with travel agents by using this enforced period of downtime to engage with and inspire them. These quizzes are a great way for agents to continue learning with our members. It’s just one of many ideas PATA has in the pipeline with the aim of boosting agents’ knowledge and morale before bookings start to pick up again.”

The first of the online quizzes will take place on: Thursday 28th May, Thursday 4th June and Thursday 11th June from 4pm–5:30pm, and are hosted via Zoom.

Travel agents can register for free for either quiz here: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEpcOmhqj0qHNIjAr3z_vMhDytkdGQTOmCb or email events@pata.org.uk for further information.

Comments

comments