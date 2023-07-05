I’m Choosing Chicago!

Travel Extra Editor Kevin Flanagan attended a special press event recently to get a taste of what Chicago in the US has to offer visitors

Chicago. Image by David Mark from Pixabay

What a delight it was to join a very special event in Dublin this summer. Choose Chicago came to Dublin to host a delicious lunch at Hugo’s Restaurant. The VIPs at the event were sisters Amy and Clodagh Lawless, owners of The Dearborn Tavern in the heart of Chicago. (and their Mum of course!)

Specially curated menu

To mark the occasion, Hugo’s restaurant served a specially curated menu, combining Midwestern American fare with modern Irish cuisine. This feast was crafted by chef Aaron Cuschieri of Chicago’s The Dearborn, and chef Michael Morrisroe of Hugo’s. And this was a treat that was truly mouthwatering! Seven courses of the best that Dublin and Chicago can muster.

From amazing amuse bouche to a to-die-for Surf & Turf that will stay long in my memory. We even had a sample of Dearborn’s own unique gin which was wonderful.

Kevin with Amy Lawless while Ellie Lowry gives a speech about Chicago

Apart from very entertaining speeches from Amy, Clodagh and the two chefs, we also got an update from Ellie Lowry, who represents tourism in the city of Chicago and presented an amazing list of facts about the Windy City, including the stat that it has been voted the Best Big City in the US – SIX years in a row. After such a taste of their hospitality, I can understand why.

I also spoke to sisters Amy and Clodagh about how they came to own and manage one of Chicago’s most popular restaurants. It turns out that Amy was a very promising rower and got a scholarship to the States and her whole family took up sticks and followed. The rest is history!

What a success story and what a lunch. I will be visiting Chicago and the Dearborn at the earliest opportunity and I’d advise you to do the same!

Also a big shout out to Gina Murphy and Hugo’s Restaurant for a most memorable occasion.

For more information, visit Thedearborntavern.com and choosechicago.com and hugos.ie

