‘In-person meetings are resuming and corporate travel bookings making a comeback on company agendas.’

TakeTwo Travel Solutions travel management company has opened an office in Ireland, based out of Cork and led by by General Manager Yvonne Cronin, General Manager and Co-Founder of Internet Leisure & Corporate Ltd. The company has existing operations in USA and Britain.

TakeTwo range of services tailored to corporate clients, include travel policy advising, emergency contact and repatriation services, and managing complex travel itineraries. They claim an emphasis on local knowledge and global presence that sets them apart in the industry.

Cork offers a gateway for SMEs and multinational companies in Munster and a location for businesses seeking a European base. TakeTwo’s investment in Ireland also positions them well to cater to clients in North America, as they now have a key hub in Europe.

TakeTwo say their approach offers a fresh take on technology solutions. “Being free of legacy systems allows us to offer clients a single technology platform across the world, along with consistent quality control and consolidated reporting. This unbiased approach sets us apart from other travel management companies in Ireland.”

TakeTwo plans to expand its team in Ireland by recruiting high-calibre staff, while also supporting hybrid and remote working environments. They say “this emphasis on flexibility and work-life balance shows our commitment to creating a better working experience for our employees.”

TakeTwo also say they are well positioned to meet the needs of businesses as in-person meetings resume and corporate travel bookings make a comeback on company agendas. “With an expected rise in meetings spend and a high percentage of meetings incorporating a face-to-face element, it seems that businesses are eager to reconnect in person. The prediction that in-person meetings will return to pre-pandemic levels within two years is optimistic and suggests that the industry is bouncing back.”

TakeTwo’s office is based at First floor 46 South Mall, Cork, Ireland T12 V0FK Tel + 353 21 4320733 sales@mytaketwo.ie Licensed by the Irish Aviation Authority TA 0523 TakeTwo Travel is a trading name of Internet leisure and Corporate Limited. Registered in Ireland no. 309534 – VAT IE 6329534B. TakeTwo Travel is a member of the Irish Travel Agents Association.TakeTwo’s arrival follows the acquisition of Cork-based Corporate Travel.ie in September 2019 by Eton Travel Group. The latter was subsequently acquired by TakeTwo in December 2021. TakeTwo and Eton Travel operate as separate entities in England.

