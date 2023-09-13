Inaugural autumn fête announced for Irish Heritage Trust visitor attractions

Follies and fun for old and young in Cork, Wexford and Roscommon on Sunday, 1st October 2023, reports Shauna McCrudden

Fota Wood walk

On 1st October, visitors to the Irish Heritage Trust-managed properties which include Fota House and Gardens in Cork, Johnstown Castle Estate, Museum and Gardens in Wexford, and Strokestown Park in Roscommon, can enjoy an Autumn Fête. This is a vibrant celebration of heritage and positive ageing.

Designed to bring family generations together, the event will offer indoor and outdoor experiences, catering to both the young and the young at heart. Coinciding with the United Nations International Day of Older Persons and Positive Ageing Week 2023, the Autumn Fête embraces the spirit of ageing and will feature activities including: lawn croquet, personalised tours, music, dance, funfair amusements, wellness activities, wildlife encounters, nature trails, scavenger hunts, and a medley of vintage and traditional activities.

All Irish Heritage Trust properties are dog-friendly, and staff and volunteers look forward to welcoming all members of the family to the Autumn Fête. Delicious food and tantalising treats will be available at food stalls and at the visitor attraction cafés, catering to various dietary requirements.

Launching the first Autumn Fête, Anne O’Donoghue, CEO of the Irish Heritage Trust, says, “The Irish Heritage Trust takes pride in celebrating people, place and participation. Our commitment lies in preserving the wisdom and experience of our cherished older community members and fostering a welcoming environment that encourages their active participation, while also harnessing their invaluable knowledge to pass down to the generations that follow.”

The Irish Heritage Trust is an independent non-profit organisation dedicated to the preservation, sustainable development, and interpretation of Ireland’s built and natural heritage.

Anne O’Donoghue continues, “We collaborate closely with local communities and foster enduring connections to fulfil our mission. The Trust extends a warm invitation to join us at one of our historic sites on 1st October, as we embrace the past, relish the present with our cherished family members, and celebrate the ties that bind generations together.

“We hope visitors are inspired to create lasting memories, nurture cross-generational connections and friendships, and embrace the spirit of positive ageing. By attending our Autumn Fête and exploring an Irish Heritage Trust property, visitors play a vital role in supporting our mission to safeguard and conserve these remarkable places for the future.”

For more information, go to irishheritagetrust.ie/autumn-fete/

DETAILS OF AUTUMN FÊTE

12pm-5pm – Sunday 1st October 2023

Roscommon

Family fun at Strokestown Park, Roscommon

Highlights of the day at Strokestown Park include Edwina Guckian’s demonstration of traditional straw hats, which were created for Mummers followed by a Mummer’s performance accompanied by the Ox Mountain Trio. Animal Petting Corner, Mud Bugs Nature Crafts, Traditional Woodland Games, Family Scavenger Hunt, bespoke tours of the house and gardens and much more ensure there will be something for all the family, all from noon to 5pm. Free parking. Access is via a €10 ticket for adults, concessions available and free for members of the Irish Heritage Trust, see strokestownpark.ie/event/autumn-fete.

Cork

Fota House and Gardens Cork

The fun continues at Fota House and Gardens, Cork, with an exciting array of activities on offer from noon to 5pm on 1st October, including a vintage fun fair, traditional fun fair games from 3-legged races, sack races, potato and spoon race, coconut shy, hoopla, tin can alley and more for the young and the not so young. There will be face painting for little ones, croquet on the lawns, a food producers market and a vintage ice cream truck with an outdoor cinema showing The Greatest Showman. There will be a drawing room baby stimulus opera, Mrs Kevin’s cat children’s house tour, tales and treasures with the collection care team from the Fota stories recording and a family arboretum and gardens treasure hunt, plus a guided bee pollinator trail. See fotahouse.com

Wexford

Johnstown Castle, Wexford

Activities fit for a king and his court will be offered from noon to 5pm on Sunday, 1st October at Johnstown Castle Estate, Museum and Gardens. These include the Irish Agricultural Museum trail, a museum talk, live music in the museum courtyard, lawn games on the sunken garden including giant chess, giant 4-in-a-row, giant snakes and ladders, Xs and Os, croquet, potato and spoon races, space hopper races, Peter Rabbit games, plus a vintage car show at the castle, a series of open house castle tours, and wellness classes including Yoga, Qi Gong and meditation. There’s also a garden trail, Peacock talk and a wildlife walk with fun animation from Buí Bolg. Free parking. Access is via tickets Adult €10.50/Child €4.50/Family €26. Free for members of the Irish Heritage Trust, see johnstowncastle.ie.

