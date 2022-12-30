Increase in tourism on New Year’s Eve in Rio de Janeiro

A survey conducted by the Rio Convention Bureau estimates an increase in the public at tourist attractions and occupancy above 95% in hotels, reports Shauna McCrudden

Christ the Redeemer, Rio de Janeiro

With an estimated public of two million people, the New Year’s Eve show on the sands of Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil is expected to mark the expansion of tourism. This is compared with last year’s party and expressive numbers of visitors to the city’s main tourist attractions.

The projection is the result of a survey conducted by the Rio Convention & Visitors Bureau (Rio CVB/Visit.Rio) with the entity’s members. The Rio Convention & Visitors Bureau is a private, non-profit, public utility foundation based in Rio de Janeiro.

Rio de Janeiro’s postcards should see a 15% increase in visitors compared to the same period last year. Hotel occupancy should exceed 95% between December 29th and 31st. And during the festival, maximum capacity is expected in the city. The tourist attractions expected to increase visitation are Sugarloaf Mountain, Corcovado, Yup Star Ferris wheel, Museu do Amanhã, Rio BioParque and AquaRio.

The event’s return in its original format after two years creates expectations that the show will go down in history as one of its best editions. There will be 11 hours of programming with shows and ten rafts of fireworks. It is estimated that there will be a movement of R$ 2 billion (€400 million) in the city’s economy.

“New Year’s Eve in Copacabana beach is a super democratic event and the city’s trademark,” says the CEO of Rio CVB/ Visit.Rio, Carlos Werneck. “It will be the first full celebration after the Covid pandemic restrictions, with everything visitors deserve: fireworks and music shows.”

The New Year’s Eve celebration is not restricted to the sandy beach. There are options for exclusive events all over the city in kiosks, clubs, restaurants and other establishments. Bars and restaurants associated with Rio CVB expect similar numbers to last year. And for shopping centres, the estimate is a 40% growth.

“It is more attractive from an investment point of view for tourists who can centralise packages of three days, especially for neighbours of cities like Sao Paulo and Belo Horizonte. We are sure that City Hall will deliver a beautiful and unforgettable party.”

