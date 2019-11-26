Trending
Ireland and Wales combine in Celtic Routes tourist marketing initiative

  • Six counties combine in tourist initiative
  • Wicklow, Wexford and Waterford
  • Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion in Wales.

Tourist businesses in the south east are being encouraged to take part in a new joint venture matching three counties in ireland with three counties in Wales to promote tourism in the regions.

The Celtic Routes initiative will see Wicklow, Wexford and Waterford join with Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion in Wales.  

Paul Kehoe Minister, Aileen Dowling of Fáilte Ireland, Oonagh Mensette of Celtic Routes and Andrew Doyle Minister,

It is backed by €1.9m in EU funding and was launched in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

The initiate is headed up by Oonagh Mensette who laid out the resources that would be available for the trade.

READ  Failte Ireland says regionality is costing Irish tourism market share

Roger Pride spoke about the concept and evolution of the brand

Wexford based Minister Andrew Doyle officially launched the project

Wicklow based minister Paul Kehoe joined Minster Doyle in launching the project

Emlyn Dole sold on behalf the three Welsh councils

Frank Curran spoke on behalf the the three chief executives of Irish county councils.

Colm Neville spoke on behalf of Visit Wexford

Michael Sheehan talked about the perinatal nature of the project

Inbound tour operator Phil Brennan spoke of the importance of coming off the beaten track.

Music was provided by Boolavogue piper Padraig Sinott and Paul O’Reilly.

 

