Ireland ‘meets’ London’s West End

Tourism Ireland is promoting Ireland for business tourism, writes Shauna McCrudden
35 leading British meetings and events professionals attended the recent ‘Ireland Meets the West End’ event in London.
The annual B2B event – organised by Tourism Ireland in conjunction with Fáilte Ireland and Tourism NI – saw the buyers meet, and do business with, some 36 tourism businesses from across Ireland.
The aim of ‘Ireland Meets the West End’ is to grow business tourism from Britain to Ireland. The event provides a valuable opportunity for the companies from Ireland to showcase and sell their product and to convince British buyers to confirm their meetings and events in Ireland for 2023 and beyond.
Judith Cassidy, Tourism Ireland’s Acting Head of Great Britain, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted that so many top British meetings and events professionals took the time to attend our ‘Ireland Meets the West End’ event and meet our partners from across Ireland – demonstrating their commitment and interest in Ireland for 2023 and beyond.
“Business tourism is an important, high-yield sector and Tourism Ireland has been undertaking a busy programme of activity throughout 2022 to grow business from this sector. Our promotions have been highlighting our world-class venues and facilities, as well as ease of access from Britain and the unique experiences on offer in Ireland.”
‘Meet in Ireland’ is the official MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and events) brand for the island of Ireland. It comprises three tourism authorities – Fáilte Ireland, Tourism Ireland and Tourism Northern Ireland – who work in partnership to promote the island of Ireland as a leading conference and meeting destination.
The tourism companies from Ireland taking part in ‘Ireland Meets the West End’ include:
- Aloft Dublin City
- A Touch of Ireland
- Clayton Hotel Burlington Road
- Cork Convention Bureau
- Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort
- Dublin Convention Bureau
- Dylan Hotel
- EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum
- Fota Island Resort
- Galway Convention Bureau
- Guinness Storehouse
- Hastings Hotels
- Hayfield Family Collection
- Hillsborough Castle and Gardens
- ICC Belfast
- Jameson Distillery Bow St.
- Kerry Convention Bureau
- Killashee Hotel
- Lough Erne Resort
- Lough Eske Castle
- MHL Hotel Collection
- Mount Juliet Estate
- O’Callaghan Collection
- Slieve Donard
- The Convention Centre Dublin
- The Fitzwilliam Hotel Belfast
- The iNUA Collection
- The K Club
- The Montenotte Hotel
- The Shelbourne Hotel
- Tifco Hotel Group
- Titanic Belfast
- Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Doonbeg
- Visit Belfast
- Visit Derry
- Wallace Travel Group
Shauna McCrudden
Latest posts by Shauna McCrudden (see all)
- Ireland ‘meets’ London’s West End - November 17, 2022
- Ireland wins ‘most desirable island destination’ award in London - November 9, 2022
- Finnair celebrates its 99th birthday - November 2, 2022
- Germany – a magnet for travellers around the globe - October 27, 2022
- Cork Airport set to welcome 43,000 passengers this October Bank Holiday weekend - October 26, 2022