Ireland ‘meets’ London’s West End

Tourism Ireland is promoting Ireland for business tourism, writes Shauna McCrudden

Karen Kelly, Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort; Simon Gidman, Tourism Ireland; and Katie Clancy, Venues and Events International, at the ‘Ireland Meets the West End’ event in London. Pic: Malcolm McNally (no repro fee)

35 leading British meetings and events professionals attended the recent ‘Ireland Meets the West End’ event in London.

The annual B2B event – organised by Tourism Ireland in conjunction with Fáilte Ireland and Tourism NI – saw the buyers meet, and do business with, some 36 tourism businesses from across Ireland.

The aim of ‘Ireland Meets the West End’ is to grow business tourism from Britain to Ireland. The event provides a valuable opportunity for the companies from Ireland to showcase and sell their product and to convince British buyers to confirm their meetings and events in Ireland for 2023 and beyond.

Judith Cassidy, Tourism Ireland’s Acting Head of Great Britain, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted that so many top British meetings and events professionals took the time to attend our ‘Ireland Meets the West End’ event and meet our partners from across Ireland – demonstrating their commitment and interest in Ireland for 2023 and beyond.

“Business tourism is an important, high-yield sector and Tourism Ireland has been undertaking a busy programme of activity throughout 2022 to grow business from this sector. Our promotions have been highlighting our world-class venues and facilities, as well as ease of access from Britain and the unique experiences on offer in Ireland.”

‘Meet in Ireland’ is the official MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and events) brand for the island of Ireland. It comprises three tourism authorities – Fáilte Ireland, Tourism Ireland and Tourism Northern Ireland – who work in partnership to promote the island of Ireland as a leading conference and meeting destination.

The tourism companies from Ireland taking part in ‘Ireland Meets the West End’ include:

Aloft Dublin City

A Touch of Ireland

Clayton Hotel Burlington Road

Cork Convention Bureau

Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort

Dublin Convention Bureau

Dylan Hotel

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum

Fota Island Resort

Galway Convention Bureau

Guinness Storehouse

Hastings Hotels

Hayfield Family Collection

Hillsborough Castle and Gardens

ICC Belfast

Jameson Distillery Bow St.

Kerry Convention Bureau

Killashee Hotel

Lough Erne Resort

Lough Eske Castle

MHL Hotel Collection

Mount Juliet Estate

O’Callaghan Collection

Slieve Donard

The Convention Centre Dublin

The Fitzwilliam Hotel Belfast

The iNUA Collection

The K Club

The Montenotte Hotel

The Shelbourne Hotel

Tifco Hotel Group

Titanic Belfast

Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Doonbeg

Visit Belfast

Visit Derry

Wallace Travel Group

