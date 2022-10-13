Ireland voted best international destination at Group Leisure & Travel Awards 2022

Ireland was voted by thousands of readers of Group Leisure & Travel magazine, reports Shauna McCrudden

Donna Allcock, Caroline Mulligan and David Wood, all Tourism Ireland, accepting the award for Ireland for Best International Destination at the Group Leisure & Travel Awards 2022. Pic – Tourism Ireland (no repro fee)

Ireland has triumphed at this year’s Group Leisure & Travel Awards in Britain, after being voted Best International Destination by thousands of readers of Group Leisure & Travel magazine.

The Group Leisure & Travel Awards ceremony returned for its first live in-person event in three years, to recognise the best destinations, attractions, accommodation, experiences and providers for the group travel industry – as voted for by active travel organisers from sports and social clubs, retired associations, special interest societies and other groups.

Beating off stiff competition from the likes of Paris, Venice, Amsterdam and Malta to claim the title, the award was presented to representatives of Tourism Ireland at the Group Leisure Awards ceremony, which took place in Milton Keynes.

The Best Ferry award also went to Irish Ferries.

Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, said, “We are delighted that Ireland has been singled out for this accolade by the readers of Group Leisure & Travel magazine and by influential group travel organisers around Britain.

“As our industry recovers from the pandemic, this award is really good news. Travellers nowadays have tremendous choice, which makes it more important than ever for us to ensure the island of Ireland stands out from other destinations.”

