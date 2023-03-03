Ireland ‘wins hearts’ in Spain, as it’s promoted to Spanish travel professionals

Tourism Ireland hosts B2B events in Madrid, Bilbao and Barcelona this week, to boost travel in Ireland, reports Clodagh Dooley

BACK OF PHOTO (L-R): Santina Kennedy, Powerscourt Distillery; Aislinn O’Driscoll, Fáilte Ireland; Edward Fernández, Tour Partner Group; Matthew Coulter, Hillsborough Castle and Gardens; Alex O’Dogherty, Spanish actor and comedian; HE Frank Smyth, Ambassador of Ireland to Spain; Eva Martin; Abbey Ireland & UK; Soraya Gabriel and Monica MacLaverty, both Tourism Ireland; Ignacio Peregrina, Smithwick’s Experience. FRONT (L-R): Susan Bolger, Tourism Ireland; Eimear Callaghan, Tourism Northern Ireland; Nicole Matus Díaz, Killary Fjord Boat Tours; and Bega Pérez, A Touch of Ireland

Ireland is being promoted to around 240 top Spanish tour operators, travel agents and airline representatives, as well as to influential travel journalists – at Tourism Ireland’s ‘Irlanda llega a tu corazón’ (‘Fill your heart with Ireland’) events in Madrid, Bilbao and Barcelona this week.

Eight tourism companies from Ireland are taking part in the ‘Irlanda llega a tu corazón’ events, promoting and selling their products and services to the Spanish travel professionals attending in each city. Each event includes a networking session, as well as a presentation to introduce Tourism Ireland’s new ‘Fill your heart with Ireland’ campaign and a virtual tour of Ireland.

Plus, a Spanish MC is also sharing what fills their heart with Ireland and describing their experience of holidaying in Ireland. Guests will be entertained at each event by musicians from the Belfast Trad Trail.

Susan Bolger, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Spain, said: “We’re really pleased that so many key Spanish travel professionals and journalists are taking the time to come and meet with our partners from Ireland in Madrid, Bilbao and Barcelona this week.

“Our aim is to increase awareness of Ireland among these influential Spanish travel professionals and journalists, inspiring them to encourage their clients and readers to come and explore our regions and less-visited attractions. Particularly during the off-peak season.”

Spain is the fifth-largest market for overseas tourism to the island of Ireland. In 2019, we welcomed 431,000 visitors from Spain to the island of Ireland, who spent €218 million during their time here.

