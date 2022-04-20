Ireland’s regional airports to receive €16 million in funding

The allocations will contribute towards capital investment in the areas of safety and security at airports, as well as sustainability, reports Clodagh Dooley

Yesterday, the Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton, announced the allocation of almost €16.4 million in Exchequer funding to regional airports under the Regional Airports Programme 2021-2025.

Approximately €6.6 million has been allocated to the regional airports at Donegal, Ireland West (Knock), and Kerry. Shannon Airport will receive over €4.3 million, while Cork will receive over €5.4 million.

This capital funding will support a number of safety and security-related capital projects, ensuring that airports can continue to remain compliant with regulatory requirements in these areas.

It will also support projects that have a sustainability focus, facilitating the sustainable growth of the sector.

Announcing the allocations, Minister of State Naughton said, “Government has maintained a strong commitment to the aviation sector during the Covid-19 crisis, and has allocated an unprecedented €161 million in aviation-specific supports in 2021 alone to our airports. I am delighted today to be building on this commitment, as Irish aviation enters the recovery period.

“The announcement represents Government’s commitment to continue to support Ireland’s regional airports to remain financially sustainable as they prepare for growth into the future.”

Speaking about Shannon Group’s allocation of over €4.3million, Shannon Group CEO Mary Considine, said, “The funding for Shannon Airport is a very welcome support as we continue to manage our recovery. It will enable the airport to invest in vital infrastructure and rebuild in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“While we have made good strides in restoring air services at Shannon with 26 services to 11 destinations for summer 2022 secured, there is still a challenging few years ahead for the aviation sector. We are grateful for this Government support and will use it to continue to fund vital improvements to our airport infrastructure.”

