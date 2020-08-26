Irish company Wild Rover Tours victorious at TripAdvisor Awards

Irish family-run business, Wild Rover Tours’, has received several different accolades in the 2020 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, reports Clodagh Dooley

Day trips with Wild Rover Tours’ from Dublin take visitors through unspoilt landscapes, traditional villages and to some of the top tourist attractions around the Emerald Isle. From the breathtaking beauty of the Wild Atlantic Way to Ireland’s incredible Ancient East, Wild Rover Tours has something to offer every type of traveller.

A perfect choice for that staycation and TripAdvisor, the world’s largest travel platform, seems to think so too!

Every year, TripAdvisor pulls together all the reviews, ratings, and saves that travellers share worldwide. TripAdvisor then uses this information to highlight the best of the best through the annual Travellers’ Choice Awards.

Wild Rover Tours are delighted to have topped three categories in this years’ awards, with the Northern Ireland Highlights Day Trip, Cliffs of Moher Tour and Kilkenny, Wicklow Mountains and Glendalough Tour placing 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively in Ireland for Experiences. On a global scale, Wild Rover Tours’ Northern Ireland Highlights Day Trip was awarded 2nd place in the world for Cultural Experience and 5th in the world for Travel Experiences!

TripAdvisor calculates the winners of these awards based on the quality and quantity of the millions of reviews, comments and ratings collected on TripAdvisor within the previous year. Out of over seven million businesses listed on TripAdvisor, these awards truly are a testament to the service and quality that Wild Rover Tours provide to their customers.

As of 14th August 2020, Wild Rover Tours have been welcoming customers back aboard coaches, with daily tours running to the Cliffs of Moher, the Burren and Galway City, and Kilkenny, Wicklow and Glendalough. Wild Rover Tours have taken multiple steps in response to the current Covid-19 pandemic, to ensure the safety of both guests and staff, which includes limiting passenger capacity per coach and the installation of Eco3 Air Purifier, which destroys biological pollutants such as bacteria, viruses, moulds, allergens and germs.

Wild Rover Tours offers flexible booking terms to ensure your day trip is both enjoyable and safe, including a 100% refund policy and up to 30% off tour prices.

For further information on Wild Rover Tours’ and its services, visit wildrovertours.com

