Irish Hospitality Institute welcomes Brian Bowler FIHI as 29th President

Brian, who has strong credentials in the hospitality industry, will lead through the next era of hospitality, after what has been a critical time for the industry, writes Clodagh Dooley

Positive news today as the Irish Hospitality Institute (IHI), the professional body for managers within the hospitality and tourism industry in Ireland, has announced the appointment of Brian Bowler FIHI as the 29th President of the organisation.

Brian has very strong credentials in the hospitality industry. A native of Kerry, hospitality is in Brian’s DNA. Growing up in his family’s B&B in Dingle, he began his management career in Killarney and held senior management roles with prestigious hotel brands such as The Brehon, Carton House, as well as Choice Hotels Ireland and The Great Southern Hotel Group. While in Kerry, he was involved in the creation of the Kerry Tourism Strategy & Action Plan 2016 – 2022, the Kerry branch of the Irish Hotel Federation, and was President of SKAL Kerry.

In his role as GM of one of Cork’s most iconic hotels, The Montenotte Hotel, since 2017, Brian has played an important industry role in the region as Chair of Munster District and Deputy President of the Irish Hospitality Institute and is the first Kerry native to serve as President since the organisation was founded in 1966.

Following the announcement at the IHI annual general meeting, Brian stated, “In Ireland, we have a well-earned global reputation for hospitality. I grew up in the industry and learned from some of the best hoteliers in Ireland, so I know first-hand from a very early age that it is the people who make Irish hospitality world-renowned. I am so proud and honoured to be leading the IHI in what will be a pivotal time for our industry and for our people.

“I hope to continue this legacy, to nurture the next generation of hospitality professionals, helping them flourish and deliver world-class experiences, as we welcome guests through our doors once more.”

Brian added, “Throughout this crisis, the IHI has been on the forefront of supporting our industry professionals, providing training and development opportunities and virtual networking sessions to stay connected with our members. As we transition back to full operations, we will continue to be central in supporting and connecting hospitality professionals, as we rebuild our industry and our people once again. Retention and recruitment of talent will be key to the future recovery of our industry.”

Speaking on the appointment, National Executive Officer of the IHI Tina Maree stated, “As the professional body for managers within the hospitality and tourism industry, it is important to us that our sector and our people are recognised for the valuable contribution they make to the Irish economy and to our island internationally. Having a President like Brian, who is so people-focused in everything that he does, will be so important for our members going into the next two years, as we face the future, with confidence, together.”

The main priority for Brian’s two-year Presidency term will be to focus on retention, the promotion and development of careers and continuous professional development of hospitality professionals.

To find out more about the Irish Hospitality Institute or to become a member, visit ihi.ie

Comments

comments