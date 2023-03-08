Irish Travel Agents Association adventure to Antalya

The ITAA announce Türkiye as the destination of their 2023 conference, writes Shauna McCrudden

Antalya, Türkiye

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA), has announced that their 2023 Annual Conference will take place from 10th-15th October in Antalya, Türkiye.

The ITAA, which represents Ireland’s travel industry, bringing together over 100 travel agent members and 70 affiliate partners, eagerly awaits their visit to this beautiful country.

Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA commented, “We are thrilled to be welcomed by the Turkish Tourism Board and are very excited to experience the wonders of Antalya. We know that Türkiye is very popular with the Irish holidaymaker, with over 130,000 Irish tourists visiting between January and November last year. We are very excited to see why.”

Arzu Kahraman Yilmaz, Director of the Turkish Tourism Board, UK & Ireland, said, “Türkiye is delighted to have been chosen as the host destination for the ITAA Conference in Antalya this year. Ireland is an important, growing market for Türkiye, and recovered well in 2022.”

Antalya is one of the most visited cities in the world and is surrounded by the spectacular Taurus Mountains and the 640-kilometre Mediterranean coastline. Traces of ancient civilisations can be found in magnificent buildings, temples and even preserved ancient cities. Türkiye promises to be a unique destination, with fascinating history, natural attractions and a blend of cultures.

Arzu continued, “Antalya is a popular Turkish destination, with its stunning coastline, a wide range of accommodation, excellent cuisine, and historical sites, and will become more accessible for Irish visitors in 2023 with the introduction of SunExpress’ new direct service from Dublin.

“We look forward to welcoming representatives from the Irish travel industry to Antalya later this year, and showcasing this stunning destination to them.”

Registration details will be announced in due course. Visit itaa.ie

